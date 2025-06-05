Newsmax (NMAX -10.50%) stock got hit with another round of big sell-offs in Thursday's trading. The company's share price closed out the day's trading down 10.5% amid the backdrop of a 0.6% decline for the S&P 500 and a 0.9% decline for the Nasdaq Composite.

Sell-offs picked up as the day progressed as investors reacted to tariff and trade issues and other potential macroeconomic risk factors. While there weren't any immediate business factors pushing Newsmax stock lower, the stock may have faced some significant pressure due to news surrounding Tesla and CEO Elon Musk.

As a network that primarily features right-leaning political content, Newsmax has sometimes been included in the basket of "Trump trade" stocks -- a group of stocks that some investors are betting will see positive catalysts in conjunction with the President's second term. After previously being a high-profile supporter of President Trump, Musk has recently ramped up criticism of Trump and the budget bill he supports. The Trump-Musk schism helped spur a 14.3% sell-off for Tesla stock today, and the pullback effect extended to other "Trump trade" stocks.

Is the latest pullback an opportunity to buy Newsmax stock?

In the absence of actual business-specific news pushing Newsmax's share price lower, today's big sell-off could look like an overreaction. The stock is now down roughly 81% from market close on the day of its initial public offering (IPO).

Sell-offs have now pushed the company's market capitalization down to roughly $2.1 billion -- or roughly 12.3 times the $171 million in revenue it reported last year. The company is still growing revenue at a solid clip, with sales rising 12% year over year in the first quarter, but its current valuation still looks somewhat lofty given its rate of sales expansion. Factoring in the potential for the business to face significant negative judgments in outstanding civil suits, I think Newsmax stock still looks too risky right now.