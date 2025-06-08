Shares of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX 2.88%), a mid-cap biotech, are down by 34% this year. This poor performance may suggest that recent company-specific developments have rendered the stock less attractive or that it is being affected by broader market issues. The latter is true, at least to some extent, but Viking Therapeutics' thesis has not changed significantly this year. The drugmaker remains attractive compared to most of its similarly sized peers. Here is why.

Why the stock looks promising

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. That means the company has no product on the market, generates no revenue, and is consistently unprofitable. Investors aren't too keen on buying shares of companies that fit this profile when broader equities are experiencing significant volatility due to potential macroeconomic issues. In fairness, that makes sense. Clinical-stage biotechs carry above-average risk. Their products may never see the light of day outside the clinic, and even when they do, many do not generate substantial revenue.

However, Viking Therapeutics is a bit different. The company is developing medicines across several areas with high unmet needs. First, there is the drugmaker's work in the weight management space. The anti-obesity drug market has experienced significant growth in recent years. Yet, analysts continue to predict that the best is yet to come. Viking Therapeutics' leading candidate in this area, VK2735, is a dual GLP-1/GIP agonist. The only approved medicine of this kind on the market is Eli Lilly's Zepbound, an undisputed leader.

Being in the same class as Zepbound doesn't guarantee VK2735's success, but it's still worth pointing out that a similar mechanism of action that led to Zepbound's breakthrough and efficacy could also prove successful for Viking Therapeutics' crown jewel. And more importantly, the investigational medicine has produced better results than almost any other mid-stage candidate in weight management, outside of those being developed by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. That's impressive for a mid-cap biotech, considering significantly larger drugmakers with far more resources are trying to dominate this market.

Viking Therapeutics' other mid-stage program, VK2809, performed well in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a disease with obesity as one of the main risk factors and whose prevalence is on the rise. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved just the first MASH medicine last year, although that will likely change soon.

The point, though, is that VK2809 could join a relatively young market in a few years and generate massive sales down the road. These two candidates set Viking Therapeutics apart from other clinical-stage biotech companies. It's also worth noting that Viking Therapeutics recently signed a multiyear manufacturing agreement with privately held CordenPharma for VK2735. Per the terms of the deal, CordenPharma will manufacture more than a billion oral formulations of the medicine annually, as well as over 100 million autoinjectors and another 100 million syringes per year.

Viking Therapeutics will make payments to CordenPharma, totaling $150 million through 2028. This deal highlights that Viking Therapeutics is already planning some post-commercial activity for its leading candidate. That's a great sign for investors.

Read the fine print

Viking Therapeutics is developing other candidates, including another weight management product that is still in preclinical studies. Following a similar blueprint, this product is a dual agonist that mimics the action of not just one but two gut hormones: amylin, which helps regulate blood sugar, and calcitonin, which regulates calcium levels. There is slow progress on that front, but Viking Therapeutics' commitment to innovation is impressive for such a small biotech. Now, Viking Therapeutics' most advanced programs could fail in phase 3 studies. If that happens, especially with VK2735, the stock price is likely to plummet.

That's a significant risk to consider. That's why the stock is probably not suitable for risk-averse investors. However, those who are comfortable with volatility should strongly consider initiating a small position in the stock. If the business goes under, which isn't that rare for smaller biotech companies, your losses will be relatively small so long as the company makes a tiny portion of your overall portfolio. But there is significant upside potential that those who invest in Viking Therapeutics today could enjoy over the long run.