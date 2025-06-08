The U.S. equity market made a strong recovery in May 2025, fueled by robust earnings, decreasing trade tensions, and rising investor confidence in the U.S. economy -- a significant improvement compared to the market's performance in April 2025. Now, Deutsche Bank analysts have raised the target for the benchmark S&P 500 index from 6,150 to 6,550 by the end of 2025.

Given this renewed market optimism, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are poised to be key beneficiaries of the next wave of capital inflows. Long-term investors can benefit from this trend by investing in these high-quality, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered companies that offer significant growth potential in the evolving market landscape. June is a good time to take a closer look at these three top AI stocks.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA 1.26%) has reported stellar results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended April 27, 2025). The company reported revenue of $44.1 billion, representing a 69% year-over-year increase. Nvidia also generated a solid $26 billion in free cash flow.

Nvidia currently accounts for nearly 80% of the AI accelerator market. While a dominant presence in AI training workloads, the company is also focused on inference (real-time deployment of pre-trained models) workloads. The company is at the forefront of handling reasoning workloads (computationally intense and complex inference workloads) with its Blackwell architecture systems. Major cloud providers are already deploying these chips at a massive scale -- almost 72,000 GPUs weekly -- and plan to ramp up even more in the coming quarter. Hence, Blackwell is powering the next phase of AI where technology is thinking longer, solving problems, and giving better answers than just responding with pre-written answers.

Besides hardware leadership, Nvidia's robust software ecosystem has ensured developer lock-in and a sticky customer base. With the CUDA parallel programming platform, TensorRT for deployment, and NIM microservices for inference, clients find it extremely costly and time-consuming to switch to competitors. The company has also built a healthy networking business, with this segment's revenue growing 64% quarter over quarter to $5 billion in the first quarter.

Thanks to the technological superiority of its comprehensive ecosystem, Nvidia managed to provide a healthy outlook for fiscal 2026's Q2, despite its revenue being negatively affected by nearly $8 billion due to export restrictions for the Chinese market.

Nvidia stock trades at 31.8 times forward earnings, which is not a particularly cheap valuation. But considering its growth trajectory and competitive advantages, Nvidia is a smart AI pick now, even at elevated valuation levels.

2. Broadcom

Broadcom (AVGO -5.00%) has emerged as a prominent AI infrastructure player in 2025. The company's custom AI chips and networking solutions are being increasingly used by three prominent hyperscaler clients -- rumored to be Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Chinese company ByteDance -- to optimize the execution of their specific workloads.

CEO Hock Tan expects the three hyperscalers to generate a serviceable addressable market (SAM) of $60 billion to $90 billion in fiscal 2027. Additionally, the company is engaging with four additional hyperscalers to develop custom chips, underscoring the even larger market potential.

Beyond custom chips, Broadcom is building the critical networking infrastructure that enables the training and deployment of large and powerful frontier AI models. The company's recent $69 billion acquisition of VMware positioned it as a key player in the enterprise software and hybrid cloud infrastructure space. With VMware's cloud orchestration and virtualization technologies, Broadcom can offer full-stack AI infrastructure solutions to its clients.

Broadcom stock currently trades at 37.8 times forward earnings. However, considering its critical role in building global AI infrastructure, the company is an excellent pick, despite the rich valuation.

3. CoreWeave

Previously a cryptocurrency mining operator, CoreWeave (CRWV 3.90%) has now positioned itself as a prominent "AI Hyperscaler."

Unlike traditional hyperscalers such as Amazon's AWS, Microsoft's Azure, or Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform, which are primarily designed for general-purpose applications, CoreWeave's cloud infrastructure has been specifically designed for AI and machine-learning workloads. The company has established an extensive network of 33 purpose-built AI data centers across the United States and Europe.

Solid demand for CoreWeave's specialized AI-first cloud infrastructure is directly driving its exceptional financial performance. The company reported $982 million in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up 420% year over year. At the same time, the company's adjusted operating income rose 550% year over year to $163 million. This highlights that the company is on its way to becoming profitable, despite the high level of capital expenditures typical in the AI data center business. The company had a massive $25.9 billion revenue backlog from multi-year contracts at end of the first quarter.

CoreWeave's strategic partnership with Nvidia is proving to be a significant competitive advantage. The deep relationship has given the company preferential access to Nvidia's cutting-edge GPUs and advanced networking technologies. With Nvidia having more than a $2.5 billion equity stake in CoreWeave (at current prices), the latter is practically assured of continued access to next-generation GPUs in the coming years.

CoreWeave stock currently trades at 37.5 times sales, which seems quite rich. However, the elevated valuation is justified considering the company's huge addressable market, robust contract backlog, and impressive financial performance, making it a buy now.