With the stock market settling in after a volatile period, now is a good time to start looking at some leading growth stocks that have strong potential over the next decade.

Here are five growth stocks across industries that investors can look to hold for the long term.

1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM 0.84%) is one of the most critical players in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. As the world's leading contract chip manufacturer, TSMC manufactures the advanced semiconductors powering a range of products from AI infrastructure to smartphones and automotive tech.

Producing these chips isn't easy, as it requires leading-edge technology, precision manufacturing, and scale. Few companies in the world have the capabilities or the track record that TSMC does, and with competitors struggling, it has also garnered strong pricing power.

As such, the company has become the go-to partner for top chip designers, thanks to its leadership in advanced nodes and packaging. Advanced nodes refer to manufacturing processes that allow more transistors to be packed onto a chip, which in turn boosts performance and power efficiency.

Meanwhile, demand for high-performance computing, including AI chips, has exploded. With AI workloads growing, TSMC is expanding capacity alongside key customers to meet future demand.

Despite its pivotal role in the AI supply chain, TSMC's stock still looks reasonably valued. For long-term investors looking to benefit from the continued growth in AI infrastructure and semiconductors in general, TSMC is a great stock to hold.

2. Pinterest

Pinterest (PINS 1.27%) has undergone a quiet but powerful transformation under CEO Bill Ready. Over the past three years, the company has invested heavily in technology to turn its massive user base, which now sits at more than 570 million monthly active users worldwide, into a growth engine. Pinterest is no longer just an online vision board; it's become a shoppable platform with growing ad conversion capabilities.

One of the big drivers behind Pinterest's transformation has been its embrace of AI. The company built a multimodal model trained on both images and text to better understand what users are looking for. This powers personalized recommendations, while a visual search feature makes it easier for users to find and shop for products they see in pinned images. On the backend, meanwhile, its Performance+ platform is giving advertisers the tools to run better campaigns.

The results speak for themselves. Last quarter, Pinterest's revenue jumped 16%. Average revenue per user (ARPU) climbed across all regions, especially outside the U.S., where Pinterest is starting to better monetize users in emerging markets through the help of a partnership with Google.

Pinterest's stock still looks attractively valued, and the company is just scratching the surface of monetizing its user base. With AI-powered tools and a more shoppable platform, Pinterest has solid long-term investment potential.

3. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (BROS -0.03%) is shaping up to be one of the most compelling expansion stories in the restaurant space. With just over 1,000 locations across 18 states, the company believes it can more than double its footprint to 2,029 shops by 2029, and it sees the opportunity to eventually support 7,000 coffee shops nationwide.

Meanwhile, its small, drive-thru-focused shops are inexpensive to build, have attractive unit economics, and offer fast payback periods.

What makes the story even more attractive, though, is that Dutch Bros is only now starting to unlock other key growth levers. Mobile ordering, for example, is still early but gaining traction, accounting for only 11% of transactions last quarter. Mobile ordering also feeds into its loyalty program, allowing it to personalize its marketing and promotions.

The company is also leaning into food, testing hot items to drive breakfast sales at a few select locations. Food currently makes up less than 2% of sales, compared to nearly 20% at Starbucks, so there's real upside here. With more menu expansion and store openings on the way, Dutch Bros looks like a long-term winner.

4. Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International (PM -0.15%) is a growth stock in a defensive industry. While many tobacco companies are struggling with declining cigarette volumes in the U.S., Philip Morris doesn't have to worry about that because it doesn't sell cigarettes domestically. Instead, its growth is being driven by its smokeless portfolio, led by Zyn and Iqos, both of which have better unit economics than traditional cigarettes.

Zyn, its fast-growing nicotine pouch, has been its biggest growth driver, as evidenced by U.S. shipment volumes jumping 53% in Q1.

Meanwhile, Iqos, its premium heated tobacco product, continues to gain traction in Europe and Japan, with early success in new markets like Mexico City, Jakarta, and Seoul. In addition, after buying back its U.S. rights from Altria, the U.S. has the potential to be its next big growth driver. At the same time, its traditional cigarette business remains stable overseas, helped by strong pricing power and steady demand.

With strong pricing power, local manufacturing that limits tariff exposure, and growing demand for Zyn and Iqos, Philip Morris looks well positioned to keep delivering strong growth in the future.

5. Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (LLY 0.55%) has emerged as a leader in the booming GLP-1 drug space, with surging demand continuing to drive strong revenue growth. Last quarter, its two key GLP-1 drugs -- Mounjaro and Zepbound -- generated a combined $6.1 billion in revenue, up sharply year over year. While Zepbound is officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for weight loss in obese adults or overweight adults with at least one weight-related condition, and Mounjaro is approved to help adults with type 2 diabetes, the reality is that the growth of these drugs is being driven by their being prescribed off-label for weight loss.

However, the drug that could be the biggest game changer for Lilly is still on its way. Orforglipron, its first oral GLP-1 drug candidate, recently demonstrated in a phase 3 trial that patients who took the drug lost considerable weight. As an oral medication, it is a much more convenient alternative to injectable GLP-1 drugs, making it especially appealing to patients who are wary of needles.

Orforglipron is also easier to manufacture and distribute than injectable drugs, as it doesn't require cold storage or injection pens. This should help Lilly avoid the supply constraints it saw with its injectable GLP-1 portfolio. With orforglipron looking like it has the potential to be the most potent oral GLP-1 weight loss drug on the market, Lilly is well positioned for continued future growth.