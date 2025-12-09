Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

The growth investor bought some stocks on the move on Monday.

Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week with a couple of items to cross off her holiday shopping list. The CEO, co-founder, and primary portfolio builder at Ark Invest added to some of her existing stakes across her Ark family of exchange-traded funds.

Wood increased her stake in Baidu (BIDU +1.70%), WeRide (WRD +0.67%), and Tempus AI (TEM 1.13%) on Monday. Let's take a closer look.

1. Baidu

Shares of Baidu rose 4% on Monday, after confirming that it's in the process of potentially spinning off its majority-owned Kunlunxin semiconductor business in Hong Kong as early as the first quarter of next year. Kunlunxin has been cranking out chips since 2017, including its first artificial intelligence (AI) chip -- Kunlun AI -- in 2018.

With China locked into a war of tariffs and trade restrictions with the U.S., the country has urged local players like Baidu to step up and fill the void. Investors have benefited from the opportunity. Baidu is up 55% this year, and it only owns a 59% stake in Kunlunxin.

Baidu recently laid out a five-year roadmap to ramp up its Kunlun AI chips to help fill the Nvidia (NVDA 0.64%) void, but the world's most valuable company may have other plans. The U.S. announced that Nvidia could start selling its H200 chip in China after the market close on Monday.

Wood's purchase on Monday may initially seem to be a case of bad timing. Baidu stock gave back Monday's gains on the news, but don't dismiss Baidu's growth opportunity here. Nvidia's chip is more powerful than any homegrown AI alternative, but the tariffs that it will have to pay to move them into the world's second-largest economy will make an already expensive product even more costly.

It also takes two to tango, and the mercurial nature of this trade war is that what stands as the new normal today might not last for long. Along the way, Baidu continues to be at a surprisingly cheap valuation even after its market-thumping run this year.

China's leading search engine provider -- with several side bets on next-gen tech, including AI chips, cloud hosting, and autonomous driving -- is trading for just 16 times adjusted forward earnings.

