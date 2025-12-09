Why AeroVironment Stock Is Losing Altitude in After-Hours Trading

After dipping slightly during regular trading hours, a weaker-than-expected financial report is leading this drone stock lower in after-hours trading.

Shares of drone manufacturer AeroVironment (AVAV 12.94%) are encountering turbulence late this afternoon. The company reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2026, and management's downward revision of guidance for fiscal 2026 is also contributing to the stock losing altitude this afternoon.

As of 4:50 p.m. ET, shares of AeroVironment are down 4.7% from their closing price of $281.42 at 4:00 p.m.

Shrugging off the company's strong year-over-year revenue growth

Despite a strong performance at the top of the income statement, investors are placing more weight on the company's inability to meet analysts' profitability expectations. While analysts anticipated the company would report adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79, AeroVironment posted adjusted EPS of $0.44, a 6.4% year-over-year decrease.

NASDAQ : AVAV AeroVironment Today's Change ( -12.94 %) $ -36.42 Current Price $ 245.00

In addition to examining the company's recent performance, management's increasingly bearish outlook on the remainder of fiscal 2026 is prompting investors to consider move the drone stock from their portfolios. AeroVironment now expects to report adjusted diluted EPS of $3.40 to $3.55 -- lower than the adjusted diluted EPS of $3.60 to $3.70 that it projected in September, when it reported Q1 2026 financial results.

Now may be a good time to fly AeroVironment into your portfolio

While investors are sending AeroVironment stock lower in after-hours trading, those with the resilience to withstand some near-term turbulence would be wise to consider shares of this leading drone stock. The company projects strong revenue growth in fiscal 2026, and while it expects to report lower adjusted diluted EPS than it did several months ago, this is hardly enough to justify a steep sell-off.