Why Dyne Therapeutics Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

The company is attracting much investor attention this week because of what happened in the lab.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN +6.78%) stock stood apart from its biotech peers on Hump Day, posting a meaty share price gain across the trading session. On the back of an analyst's upgrade, accompanied by a significant price target raise, investors piled into the stock to lift it to a nearly 7% increase.

A new bull in the pen

The person behind the upgrade was Jay Olson of Oppenheimer. Before market open, he changed his recommendation on Dyne stock to outperform (buy, in other words) from his previous perform (hold). He also nearly quadrupled his price target on the shares, to $40 apiece from $11.

The exact reasoning for his move wasn't exactly clear. It doesn't seem coincidental that it came shortly after Dyne's latest report from the laboratory. On Monday, the company published a readout from a phase 1/2 clinical trial of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) investigational drug zeleciment rostudirsen, which achieved both its primary and secondary endpoints.

Zeleciment rostudirsen was found to be efficacious in bolstering the production of a structural protein called dystrophin, which serves to protect muscles.

Big movements

Dyne is clearly eager to push the pipeline drug through the development process; it stated that it aims to submit it for accelerated U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the second quarter of 2026 -- mere months away.

The company's stock has been a bit of a rollercoaster this week, with initial investor optimism souring on Tuesday after the company announced a relatively large secondary stock offering. I'd be bouncing along with the bulls, myself, as those trial results were impressive and suggest zeleciment rostudirsen might have a bright future when and if it hits pharmacy shelves.