The auto parts retailer reported its fiscal first-quarter results this week.

AutoZone (AZO 2.16%) shares plunged on Tuesday, making it the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 index at midday.

What's going on?

Well, the automotive replacement parts and accessories chain reported its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday morning and Wall Street was not impressed.

While revenue in the quarter rose 8.2% from a year ago, to $4.6 billion, diluted earnings per share came in at $31.04, below last year's level and, more importantly, lower than the consensus analyst estimate of $32.71.

In addition, analysts expected same-store sales -- a key metric for any retailer -- to rise 5.6% over last year, but growth was lower at 5.5%.

The company blamed its falling earnings on tariffs.

A man and his son work on his car.

Image source: Getty Images.

The auto parts chain continues to expand

That said, the auto parts retailer opened 53 net new stores in the quarter -- including 12 in Mexico and two in Brazil -- and said it plans to aggressively open more through the rest of the fiscal year. It currently has a total of 7,710 stores, all of them in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

And the company is well positioned to benefit from a growing automotive aftermarket, which is expected to reach $576 billion this year in the U.S. and $2.3 billion globally. So investors might have overreacted on Tuesday. 

About the Author

Matthew Benjamin
Matthew Benjamin is a contributing Motley Fool stock market and investing analyst covering publicly-traded companies across all sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Matt was a senior markets expert at an investing newsletter in Baltimore, an editorial consultant to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and an economics correspondent at Bloomberg News. He holds a B.A. from Bucknell University and an M.A. from New York University. Fun fact: Matt has met every Federal Reserve Chair from Paul Volcker through Jerome Powell.
TMFMbenjamin68

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

