Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,056.00
-2.1%
-$1,964.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.78
+0.6%
+$1.60
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.05
+1.0%
+$3.30
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.21
-1.0%
-$6.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.76
-2.7%
-$13.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.77
-0.6%
-$1.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.93
+1.5%
+$6.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

1 Retail Stock Set to Soar This Holiday Season and Beyond

By Marc Guberti Dec 11, 2025 at 12:23AM

Key Points

Walmart is on the verge of becoming a $1 trillion company.

The holiday season is a great time for retail stocks, but not all of them carry that rally into the new year. And then some retailers continue to post excellent sales numbers regardless of the time of year. Walmart (WMT 1.63%) is in that category.

It's the everything store for a lot of people. Walmart's global e-commerce sales continue to grow, and online ads are boosting its profit margins.

Walmart's store locations assist with e-commerce growth

Shopping aisle at a discount store.

Image source: Getty Images.

Walmart stores aren't just stores. They are also distribution facilities that help the company fulfill same-day deliveries for online orders. Walmart has more than 10,000 stores, which makes it easier to distribute goods to more people.

Walmart Stock Quote

NYSE: WMT

Walmart
Today's Change
(-1.63%) $-1.88
Current Price
$113.18

The number of stores and its wide range of products helped Walmart deliver 27% year-over-year global e-commerce sales growth in Q3 FY26. Walmart's growing e-commerce business helps it compete with Amazon (AMZN +1.74%).

Digital ads can boost long-term profits

One of the weaknesses of retail stores is that they have low profit margins. Walmart offers low prices to attract customers and make it harder for competitors, but the company's net profit margin usually hovers at 3%.

Advertisement

Walmart is on the cusp of a $1 trillion valuation, and digital ads online and in stores may be the next catalyst. Ads have a higher margin than retail sales, which can help Walmart boost profits in the future.

The global retailer's ad segment increased by 53% year-over-year in Q3 FY26. It's still a small part of the business, but that growth rate suggests Walmart ads can make up a larger slice of the pie soon. Online ads can propel Walmart's profit margins and make the stock more attractive.

Walmart stock should do well this holiday season, but the company can continue to perform well in 2026 and beyond.

About the Author

Marc Guberti
Marc Guberti is a Certified Personal Finance Counselor and has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst since 2025. He has written for several finance publications. Marc graduated from Fordham University with a finance degree. He is an avid marathon runner who aims to complete more than 100 marathons in his lifetime. His fastest marathon time is 2:40.
TMFmarcguberti

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services