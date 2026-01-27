Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,919.41
-0.8%
-58.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,922.51
-0.2%
-93.09
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,437.67
-1.8%
-419.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$86,954.00
-2.9%
-$2,557.38
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.99
-0.2%
-$0.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.82
+3.1%
+$0.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$702.26
-1.3%
-$9.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,420.00
-0.2%
-$2.92
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.38
-4.6%
-$8.50
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.06
-1.5%
-$0.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.13
-1.6%
-$3.88
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$329.92
-1.9%
-$6.36
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$719.97
+7.7%
+$51.24
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$426.33
-11.5%
-$55.30
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.51
-1.6%
-$3.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.00
-2.0%
-$8.46
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

If You'd Invested $1,000 In NuScale Power 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

By Scott Levine Jan 27, 2026 at 12:51PM EST

Key Points

  • As a leader in next-generation nuclear reactors, NuScale Power provides investors with considerable growth potential.
  • Shares of NuScale Power have performed well over the past three years.
  • Despite the substantial growth potential for NuScale Power stock, only those comfortable with a higher degree of risk should consider it as a possible addition to their portfolios.

Has this nuclear stock powered big returns for shareholders?

Shares of NuScale Power (SMR 8.20%) are off to a strong start in 2026, having jumped 40% year-to-date through Monday morning trading. Just as the nuclear energy industry, in general, is increasingly attracting strong investor attention, NuScale Power has emerged as an industry leader that analysts believe has ample room to run higher.

But the stock's strong performance over the past few weeks doesn't mean that those with positions in NuScale Power for the past few years have also fared well. Let's take a closer look to see whether shares of this advanced nuclear reactor company have powered higher since January 2023.

investor analyzes financial chart on laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

The promise of a robust nuclear energy industry has investors excited

A notable catalyst for NuScale Power stock occurred in September 2024, when the nuclear energy industry received a boost from Constellation Energy signing a power purchase agreement with Microsoft to restart operations at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant -- a move intended to help Microsoft secure an adequate power supply for its data centers, and that spurred interest in upstart advanced nuclear companies like NuScale Power.

NuScale Power Stock Quote

NYSE: SMR

NuScale Power
Today's Change
(-8.20%) $-1.68
Current Price
$18.80

Further motivation for the bulls came in May 2025, when President Donald Trump signed executive orders to usher in a nuclear energy renaissance. Shares of NuScale Power ripped higher among speculation that the orders would reduce red tape and expedite the company's progress toward commencing commercial operations. The news helped NuScale Power stock lock in a significant climb in 2025.

Market interest in NuScale Power has remained strong as it drives toward launching commercial operations. Consequently, those who purchased $1,000 in stock three years ago had seen their positions grow to $2,000 as of the end of trading on Jan. 23.

Is it too late to buy NuScale Power stock?

Since NuScale Power's advanced reactors are not in commercial operation, there's still time for forward-looking investors to profit from the company's growth. However, those considering a position should have a high tolerance for risk since there's no guarantee the company's nuclear endeavors will be profitable.

Read Next

About the Author

Scott Levine
Scott Levine is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, industrials, technology, and materials. He is also a high school English teacher and a small business owner. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Adelphi University, and an advanced certificate in school building leadership from CUNY Queens College. A crossword puzzle enthusiast, he has solved more than 3,100 New York Times puzzles with a 97% solve rate.
TMFProudMonkey
X@TMFProudMonkey

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

NuScale Power Stock Quote

NuScale Power

NYSE: SMR
$18.80 (0.08%) $1.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services