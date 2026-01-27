Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,925.29
-0.8%
-52.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,921.53
-0.2%
-94.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,461.55
-1.7%
-395.90
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$86,954.00
-2.9%
-$2,557.38
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$95.41
+0.3%
+$0.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.76
+2.9%
+$0.69
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$706.41
-0.7%
-$5.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,424.23
+0.1%
+$1.31
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.27
-4.7%
-$8.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.09
-1.4%
-$0.69
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.51
-1.4%
-$3.50
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$331.30
-1.5%
-$4.98
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$719.44
+7.6%
+$50.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$428.62
-11.0%
-$53.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$189.17
-1.2%
-$2.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$424.19
-1.7%
-$7.27
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Is Archer Aviation Stock Yesterday's News?​

By Keith Noonan Jan 27, 2026 at 7:32PM EST

Key Points

Down 39% from the peak it reached last year, what comes next for Archer Aviation?

Archer Aviation (ACHR 3.88%) has taken investors on some wild rides across its history as a publicly traded company. The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft specialist went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in September 2021.

Following the completion of its SPAC merger, the company's share price went on to hit a lifetime high of $14.62 early in October 2025, but it's since seen a dramatic pullback. As of this writing, the stock is down roughly 40% from its peak.

An Archer Aviation Midnight eVTOL craft.

Image source: Archer Aviation.

Uncertainty surrounding the company's path to receiving operational certifications from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and concerns that competitor Joby Aviation (JOBY 17.69%) is further ahead in the race to eVTOL commercialization have been key factors in the pullback. Is Archer Aviation stock yesterday's news?

Is Archer falling behind?

In the commercial robotaxi market, Archer Aviation appears to be behind Joby. Adding another complicating factor, Joby also has the advantage of a resource-rich investment benefactor in the form of Stellantis. These dynamics help explain why Archer's valuation has been losing altitude as its chief U.S.-based eVTOL rival's stock is surging.

With Joby Aviation stock up 53% over the last year and Archer down roughly 18% across the stretch, investor support has clearly shifted toward Joby. On the other hand, it's still way to early to write Archer off. The stock has managed to rise roughly 8% year to date in 2026, outperforming Joby's gain of 1.3% over the period. Interest surrounding the use of Archer's aircraft for defense purposes may explain the recent rise.

Archer Aviation Stock Quote

NYSE: ACHR

Archer Aviation
Today's Change
(-3.88%) $-0.30
Current Price
$7.43

Archer Aviation currently has a market cap of approximately $5.3 billion, and the company has yet to record any real revenue. That makes the stock a very risky play, particularly as the commercialization outlook for consumer flights in the U.S. market has seemingly shifted in less promising directions.

Archer Aviation posted a net loss of roughly $129 million in last year's third quarter. Meanwhile, actual manufacturing activity remains relatively low. When the company does start ramping up production for its Midnight eVTOLs and other craft, it's virtually certain that the business will see losses surge. This makes it likely that the company will need to take on new debt or sell new stock and dilute existing shareholders.

Archer still has a feasible path to success in the consumer air taxi market, but the overall business category remains unproven -- and its biggest rival may be further ahead in the category. With that in mind, potential bullish catalysts for the stock in 2026 appear to have become more weighted toward defense applications.

Read Next

About the Author

Keith Noonan
Keith Noonan is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering technology, consumer goods, and other sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston College.
TMFNoons

Stocks Mentioned

Archer Aviation Stock Quote

Archer Aviation

NYSE: ACHR
$7.43 (0.04%) $0.30
Joby Aviation Stock Quote

Joby Aviation

NYSE: JOBY
$11.01 (0.18%) $2.37

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services