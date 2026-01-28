If You'd Invested $100 in Bitcoin 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Bitcoin's meteoric rise has delivered huge returns for holders. Even small investments have turned into tens of thousands of dollars.

In 2016, Bitcoin (BTC 4.06%) was still an emerging technology. Trading at around $400, it was still fighting for acceptance as a legitimate alternative to fiat currency.

Fast forward 10 years, Bitcoin has arrived. Institutions own it. Financial advisors are putting it in model portfolios and client accounts. The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved ETFs for it. And it's paved the way for other cryptos, such as Ethereum (ETH 5.71%), Solana (SOL 6.49%), and XRP (XRP 5.12%), to emerge themselves.

Bitcoin remains highly volatile as an investment, but it's also produced huge returns for investors over the years. It's still down about 30% from its all-time highs, but long-term holders still have plenty of reason to be pleased.

Over the past decade (as of 1/26/26), Bitcoin has risen by roughly 21,900%!

That means a $100 investment made into Bitcoin 10 years ago and held for the duration would have turned into $21,900.

For many, Bitcoin is still more of a speculative growth asset that belongs in a diversified portfolio. It's been a reasonable diversifier when paired with both the U.S. dollar and the S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.89%). Its real potential, however, remains as a fiat currency alternative.

With the AI revolution still in its early innings and the global monetary system evolving, the time for Bitcoin may still be ahead.