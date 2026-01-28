Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,927.06
-0.7%
-50.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.55
-0.2%
-74.05
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,496.17
-1.5%
-361.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$95.23
+0.1%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.78
+2.9%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$705.01
-0.9%
-$6.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,432.98
+0.7%
+$10.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.78
-4.4%
-$8.10
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.55
-0.5%
-$0.23
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.25
-1.5%
-$3.76
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.04
-1.9%
-$6.24
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$721.99
+8.0%
+$53.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$428.97
-10.9%
-$52.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$189.34
-1.1%
-$2.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.49
-1.8%
-$7.97
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Amgen may not have an approved GLP-1 treatment just yet, but that could change in the future.

Eli Lilly (LLY +0.89%) is the most valuable healthcare company in the world, with a market cap of around $950 billion. In the past five years, the stock price has soared an incredible 400%, thanks in large part to the surging popularity of its GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro (approved for diabetes) and Zepbound (approved for weight loss).

If you're worried you missed the boat on Eli Lilly, you shouldn't be, as there are other healthcare companies involved in the development of GLP-1 drugs, which could generate some strong growth in the future. One stock you'll want to keep an eye on is Amgen (AMGN +0.80%).

A group of business people talking outside.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why Amgen could be an underrated stock in the GLP-1 race

Amgen is developing a promising GLP-1 drug, MariTide, which is an injectable treatment that can be taken just once a month. Mounjaro and Zepbound are both weekly injectables. And while there is excitement around pills, those typically need to be taken on a daily basis. MariTide may offer a more convenient option for people. Amgen CEO Bob Bradway says the data suggests it may even need to be less frequently -- perhaps on a quarterly basis.

While many people may prefer pills over injectables, if using MariTide means just using the treatment four times a year, that might be a preferred option for a big slice of the market. In clinical trials, MariTide has shown that it can help people lose up to 20% of their body weight over a 52-week period, which is comparable to the currently approved GLP-1 treatments.

Amgen Stock Quote

NASDAQ: AMGN

Amgen
Today's Change
(0.80%) $2.75
Current Price
$344.97

Amgen is a fairly valued stock that could have plenty of room to run

If MariTide, which is currently in phase 3 trials, ends up obtaining approval, there could be a ton of upside for Amgen's stock. In the past five years, it has risen by a relatively modest rate of 34%. And it trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 16, based on analyst expectations. By comparison, investors today are paying a forward P/E of 32 for Eli Lilly stock.

Amgen is a cheap buy in comparison to Eli Lilly, and with a possible catalyst that could drive its share price much higher, it could make for an appealing healthcare stock to buy right now. The GLP-1 drug market could be worth more than $150 billion within a decade; there's plenty of room for Eli Lilly and other companies to carve out some significant market share.

Read Next

About the Author

David Jagielski, CPA
David Jagielski, CPA, has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering healthcare, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks since 2017. David has more than 10 years of experience in finance roles across businesses of different sizes and sectors. He holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in Canada.
TMFdjagielski

Stocks Mentioned

Amgen Stock Quote

Amgen

NASDAQ: AMGN
$344.97 (+0.01%) $+2.75
Eli Lilly Stock Quote

Eli Lilly

NYSE: LLY
$1032.88 (+0.01%) $+9.08

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services