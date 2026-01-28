Accessibility Menu
Nike vs. Lululemon: Which Stock to Buy for 2026?

By John Ballard Jan 28, 2026 at 6:15PM EST

Key Points

These top brands are not on the same track.

Nike (NKE 1.17%) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU 2.78%) are both struggling to find traction in a choppy consumer spending environment. Both stocks are trading about 63% off their previous highs. But shares of Nike have held up better over the last 12 months, down 13% compared to Lululemon's 50% share price decline.

While both businesses are experiencing pressure on revenue and earnings from tariffs and soft demand, there is one reason why Lululemon can orchestrate a quicker turnaround than its larger rival.

An investor studying a stock chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why buy Lululemon over Nike stock?

Nike's handicap is size. The company operates multiple brands, sports products, and geographies. This diversity can reduce business risk, but it's also slowing its recovery.

In the most recent earnings report, management acknowledged that its comeback is moving at "different speeds," with sales in Greater China declining 16% year over year last quarter. Nike says it's in the "middle innings" of its turnaround, suggesting it could take another year or so to see stronger results.

Lululemon has a faster lane to recovery. Revenue rose 7% year over year last quarter, compared to Nike's 1% increase. Lululemon management noted that it sold excess inventory during the holiday season, putting it in a leaner position heading into the spring product refresh.

The healthy inventory position could allow Lululemon to tighten up margins in the near term by avoiding promotional sales. All this makes Lululemon shares a better value, trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 15, well below Nike's 42.

About the Author

John Ballard
John Ballard has been a contributing writer at The Motley Fool since 2016, covering consumer goods and technology stocks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in real estate finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
TMFRazorback

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

