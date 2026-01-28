Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,916.31
-0.9%
-61.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,836.67
-0.4%
-178.93
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,433.22
-1.8%
-424.22
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$93.58
-1.7%
-$1.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.73
+2.7%
+$0.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$699.94
-1.6%
-$11.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,428.27
+0.4%
+$5.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.22
-4.7%
-$8.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.46
-0.7%
-$0.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$238.68
-1.8%
-$4.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.01
-1.9%
-$6.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$721.00
+7.8%
+$52.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$425.85
-11.6%
-$55.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.88
-1.4%
-$2.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$422.10
-2.2%
-$9.36
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

This Stock Is Already Up 58% This Year. Is It a Buy?

By Prosper Junior Bakiny Jan 28, 2026 at 8:45PM EST

Key Points

This forgotten pandemic stock hasn't said its last word.

The past few years have been challenging for Moderna (MRNA +5.14%) as the biotech has failed to maintain strong revenue growth from its coronavirus vaccine. The company's shares have significantly lagged the market since 2022. However, the biotech is off to a strong start in 2026.

Moderna stock is already trading up 58% this year. Could this finally be the start of a sustained bull run for the pharmaceutical stock?

A scientist altering DNA.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why the stock is up

Moderna specializes in developing mRNA-based therapies. The company recently released data from a five-year follow-up for a study in which one of its candidates, intismeran autogene, was investigated as a potential treatment for advanced melanoma in combination with Merck's (MRK +1.85%) Keytruda. The study showed that intismeran autogene and Keytruda led to a 49% reduction in disease recurrence or death -- even five years after treatment, compared to Keytruda alone.

This is particularly significant since patients with this disease are typically at high risk of disease recurrence, a problem Moderna's intismeran autogene could help address. Intismeran autogene is currently in a phase 3 study in this indication. It is also being investigated across several other forms of cancer. It is undergoing a total of eight phase 2 or phase 3 studies. If Moderna can make meaningful progress here, we could, indeed, see a sustained run for the company.

Moderna Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MRNA

Moderna
Today's Change
(5.14%) $2.33
Current Price
$47.63

Is the stock a buy?

Moderna had already demonstrated that its mRNA platform was highly innovative. The biotech positioned itself as a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market, a space many of the largest pharmaceutical companies tried to enter, mostly without success. Moderna has since seen clinical progress and launched at least one new product, mRESVIA, a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus. These successes were fairly modest compared to what we could see with intismeran autogene.

The commercial opportunity across multiple forms of cancer, plus the potential to combine it with the best-established franchise in the oncology market -- Keytruda, the best-selling cancer drug in the world -- could make it a highly successful product. True, Moderna will have to share the profits with Merck, with which it is partnering to develop intismeran autogene. Even so, the therapy could easily exceed blockbuster status at its peak.

Meanwhile, Moderna could make sustained clinical and regulatory progress elsewhere. The company has several more candidates in mid or late-stage clinical trials. Within the next three years, Moderna's lineup of approved products could look different, with intismeran autogene, and, potentially, others.

Yet the stock price is still down massively over the past three years, even after its 2026 run. That's why Moderna is worth serious consideration for long-term investors right now.

Read Next

About the Author

Prosper Junior Bakiny
Prosper Junior Bakiny is a contributing Motley Fool healthcare analyst covering biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare stocks. Before The Motley Fool, Prosper wrote about investing topics ranging from stock market news to private equity for various companies. He holds a master’s degree in corporate finance from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
TMFPBakiny

Stocks Mentioned

Moderna Stock Quote

Moderna

NASDAQ: MRNA
$47.63 (+0.05%) $+2.33
Merck Stock Quote

Merck

NYSE: MRK
$108.80 (+0.02%) $+1.90

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services