Why The Trade Desk Stock Plunged 67% in 1 Year

The Trade Desk (TTD 2.53%) did not see its business collapse in 2025. Revenue still grew in the high teens. Customer retention remained above 95%. And the company continued investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and connected TV.

Yet the stock price plunged 67.7% in 2025.

The decline reflected a reset in expectations rather than a complete breakdown in fundamentals. Several forces converged at once, and investors adjusted quickly to the new reality.

The end of the "flawless execution" narrative

Over the years, The Trade Desk has built one of the most consistent track records in digital advertising. The company beat expectations for over 30 consecutive quarters. That reliability fueled investors' expectations that the future would likely remain the same.

So, when the streak ended in late 2024, investor psychology shifted. Even though growth remained solid in 2025, the perception of near-perfect execution disappeared. So investors recalibrated.

Historically a high-multiple stock, The Trade Desk's valuation subsequently compressed to reflect the new environment's weaker predictability. As of this writing, the stock still trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30 times even after the massive share-price drawdown.

To be fair, the business did not deteriorate that dramatically, at least not yet. The narrative did. Add that to the nose-bleed valuation, and it's not surprising the stock price reverted massively lower.

Competition intensified for The Trade Desk

At the same time, competitive pressure increased. Amazon expanded aggressively in advertising. Its demand-side platform gained momentum, and its partnerships with the likes of Netflix strengthened its connected TV position. Amazon combines retail data, inventory, and measurement into a single ecosystem, appealing to performance-focused advertisers. Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms also embedded AI more deeply into their advertising stacks. Both companies control massive first-party data ecosystems and have improved optimization tools throughout 2025.

Unsurprisingly, investors began questioning whether The Trade Desk could maintain clear differentiation in a market increasingly dominated by vertically integrated platforms.

Don't get me wrong. The company still operates in a large and growing industry. But the competitive landscape now looks tougher than it did a few years ago.

Connected TV supply concerns

Connected TV remains central to The Trade Desk's growth thesis. However, tighter relationships between major streaming platforms and large ecosystems like Amazon raised concerns about supply concentration.

Particularly, The Trade Desk does not own inventory. It depends on partnerships. If premium, authenticated supply consolidates within a few ecosystems, future growth assumptions face greater uncertainty.

While I think it may be too bearish to assume that The Trade Desk is out of the CTV race, just the perception of that risk has weighed on the stock.

What does it mean for investors?

Let's be fair. The Trade Desk remains profitable and innovative. But in 2025, investors stopped treating it as untouchable.

The plunge reflected shifting expectations, rising competition, supply concerns, and valuation pressure.

Now the company must restore confidence through consistent execution in 2026. All eyes are on the performance in the next few quarters.