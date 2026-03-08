Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$68,887.00
+2.3%
+$1,547.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.49
+0.1%
+$0.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.64
+2.7%
+$4.82
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

1 Million Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto just bought $1 million worth of stock in the open market.

By Adam Spatacco Mar 8, 2026 at 10:29PM EST

Key Points

  • SoFi stock has sold off considerably throughout 2026.
  • The company's CEO recently bought the dip -- acquiring 56,000 shares.
  • While SoFi stock remains pricey, insider buying generally signals confidence in the company's future.

In early March, SoFi Technologies (SOFI 0.58%) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 56,000 shares of the company at an average price of $17.88 -- equating to slightly more than $1 million in open market purchases.

Since SoFi stock has plummeted 28% so far this year and is trading 35% below its prior highs in November, the timing of Noto's buy might appear interesting. In reality, smart investors knew it was coming (more on that later).

Let's take a look at why Noto's recent purchase underscores consistent personal conviction in SoFi's long-term trajectory, and assess whether investors should double down right now amid unrelenting market volatility.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Image source: SoFi Technologies.

Anthony Noto is buying the SoFi dip

With geopolitical tensions, monetary policy outlooks, the midterm elections, and fears over an AI bubble, 2026 has been jam-packed with uncertainty. As a result, investors are rotating capital away from volatile growth stocks in favor of more durable opportunities.

Considering how much selling pressure has plagued SoFi stock recently, I think it's safe to say that Noto sees the current moment as an opportunity to buy the dip.

SoFi Technologies Stock Quote

NASDAQ: SOFI

SoFi Technologies
Today's Change
(-0.58%) $-0.11
Current Price
$18.79

Noto kept his word, which shouldn't be surprising

In mid-February, Noto was interviewed by a YouTube podcaster called Future Investing. During the discussion, Noto was asked point-blank about whether or not he plans to buy SoFi stock anytime soon.

The inspiration behind the question is that Noto has been an aggressive buyer of SoFi stock throughout his tenure leading the company. Perhaps to no one's surprise, Noto said that he thought SoFi stock was undervalued and that he did indeed want to continue buying more shares, as long as the timing of his purchases was in compliance with Securities law.

What Noto's latest buy signals to investors

While SoFi stock remains somewhat pricey, management's strong guidance for 2026, supported by the company's continued profitability, may justify the premium. This suggests that the company could grow into its valuation as a major fintech provider.

SOFI PE Ratio Chart

SOFI PE Ratio data by YCharts. PE = price-to-earnings.

Investors may want to consider following Noto's actions, since he has a vested interest in the company's long-term execution and has a history of delivering robust returns.

Read Next

About the Author

Adam Spatacco
Adam Spatacco is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst covering artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous driving, e-commerce, and cybersecurity stocks. Previously, Adam was an investment banking analyst specializing in mergers and acquisitions, as well as debt and equity capital raises, for software companies. He later worked in corporate development at venture-backed technology start-ups. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Richmond.
TMFmoneyball
X@moneyballinvest

Adam Spatacco has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

SoFi Technologies Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies
NASDAQ: SOFI
$18.81
(-0.50%)-$0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services