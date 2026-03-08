1 Million Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

In early March, SoFi Technologies (SOFI 0.58%) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 56,000 shares of the company at an average price of $17.88 -- equating to slightly more than $1 million in open market purchases.

Since SoFi stock has plummeted 28% so far this year and is trading 35% below its prior highs in November, the timing of Noto's buy might appear interesting. In reality, smart investors knew it was coming (more on that later).

Let's take a look at why Noto's recent purchase underscores consistent personal conviction in SoFi's long-term trajectory, and assess whether investors should double down right now amid unrelenting market volatility.

Anthony Noto is buying the SoFi dip

With geopolitical tensions, monetary policy outlooks, the midterm elections, and fears over an AI bubble, 2026 has been jam-packed with uncertainty. As a result, investors are rotating capital away from volatile growth stocks in favor of more durable opportunities.

Considering how much selling pressure has plagued SoFi stock recently, I think it's safe to say that Noto sees the current moment as an opportunity to buy the dip.

Noto kept his word, which shouldn't be surprising

In mid-February, Noto was interviewed by a YouTube podcaster called Future Investing. During the discussion, Noto was asked point-blank about whether or not he plans to buy SoFi stock anytime soon.

The inspiration behind the question is that Noto has been an aggressive buyer of SoFi stock throughout his tenure leading the company. Perhaps to no one's surprise, Noto said that he thought SoFi stock was undervalued and that he did indeed want to continue buying more shares, as long as the timing of his purchases was in compliance with Securities law.

What Noto's latest buy signals to investors

While SoFi stock remains somewhat pricey, management's strong guidance for 2026, supported by the company's continued profitability, may justify the premium. This suggests that the company could grow into its valuation as a major fintech provider.

Investors may want to consider following Noto's actions, since he has a vested interest in the company's long-term execution and has a history of delivering robust returns.