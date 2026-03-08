Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$69,069.00
+2.7%
+$1,846.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.63
+0.2%
+$0.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.65
+2.7%
+$4.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

The Middle East War Is Crushing This Group of Stocks

The war is a one-two punch for airlines, and their stocks are plummeting.

By Matthew Benjamin Mar 8, 2026 at 1:45PM EST

Key Points

  • Jet fuel costs are spiking, and that may not end soon.
  • Meanwhile, thousands of flights have been canceled.
  • Shares of all the major air carriers are down sharply.

The war in the Middle East is hitting the entire stock market hard, with the S&P 500 index down 1.3% since the initial U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran -- and plummeting even deeper at times. But one group of stocks is faring particularly poorly due to the conflict.

I'm talking about airlines. The war is a one-two punch for the major carriers, as it simultaneously drives down demand for travel and drives up fuel costs. In addition, the war has led to a significant cancellation of flights, as many critical airports in the Middle East are shut down now due to the conflict.

Over the past week, Southwest Airlines (LUV +3.62%) has dropped almost 13%, Delta Airlines (DAL +2.75%) has fallen 15%, American Airlines (AAL +2.33%) plummeted 16.7%, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL +2.89%) is down a whopping 19.6%. Let's review and see what could lie ahead from here.

A commercial airliner in flight.

Image source: Getty Images.

Some 11,000 flights to and from the Middle East have been canceled, which has affected more than a million passengers. Major airports such as Dubai International, Abu Dhabi International, and Hamad International in Doha have been shuttered. Those airports are normally some of the busiest in the world and serve as critical transit hubs for passenger and cargo traffic between Europe and Asia.

Fuel costs for airlines are spiking

Meanwhile, the price of crude oil has spiked. Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen about $13 per barrel since the beginning of the conflict, from about $72 a barrel to more than $85 on Thursday. That's because the Strait of Hormuz, which is vulnerable to Iran's attacks, has essentially come to a standstill in recent days. Some 20% of global petroleum moves through this narrow sea passage that connects the Persian Gulf with the wider world.

Jet fuel prices have risen even more. U.S. jet fuel soared from about $105 a barrel on Feb. 27 to $150 five days later. Fuel accounts for 15% to 25% of a flight's cost.

There has been a sudden demand for air travel -- but only for flights out of the Middle East. Once those travelers have fled the region, demand for international flights in particular could drop off precipitously.

Delta Air Lines Stock Quote

NYSE: DAL

Delta Air Lines
Today's Change
(2.75%) $1.62
Current Price
$60.63
United Airlines Stock Quote

NASDAQ: UAL

United Airlines
Today's Change
(2.89%) $2.66
Current Price
$94.73
Southwest Airlines Stock Quote

NYSE: LUV

Southwest Airlines
Today's Change
(3.62%) $1.50
Current Price
$43.06

Is there an end in sight for the airlines' woes? It's not clear. While many analysts initially predicted a short, contained conflict in the Middle East, it seems to be expanding, with little indication that the Iranian regime wants to negotiate. In fact, that regime has adopted a strategy of fomenting chaos in the region with attacks on neighboring countries.

I wouldn't be at all surprised if stocks fall further and remain lower for longer due to the conflict.

Read Next

About the Author

Matthew Benjamin
Matthew Benjamin is a contributing Motley Fool stock market and investing analyst covering publicly-traded companies across all sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Matt was a senior markets expert at an investing newsletter in Baltimore, an editorial consultant to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and an economics correspondent at Bloomberg News. He holds a B.A. from Bucknell University and an M.A. from New York University. Fun fact: Matt has met every Federal Reserve Chair from Paul Volcker through Jerome Powell.
TMFMbenjamin68

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

United Airlines Stock Quote
United Airlines
NASDAQ: UAL
$94.73
(+2.89%)+$2.66
Southwest Airlines Stock Quote
Southwest Airlines
NYSE: LUV
$43.03
(+3.54%)+$1.47
Delta Air Lines Stock Quote
Delta Air Lines
NYSE: DAL
$60.63
(+2.75%)+$1.62
American Airlines Group Stock Quote
American Airlines Group
NASDAQ: AAL
$11.46
(+2.46%)+$0.28

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services