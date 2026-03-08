Why Risk-Averse Investors Should Buy Nvidia Stock

Despite having the world's largest market cap and being a public company for more than 27 years now, Nvidia (NVDA +2.71%) still qualifies as a growth stock. The latest growth catalyst for Nvidia is its leadership in the emerging and fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator market. Even with its already massive size, its revenue levels keep surging.

However, the stock price growth in recent months has not kept pace with the increases in revenue. This is creating a situation where Nvidia's business and financial condition look increasingly conservative. Thus, risk-averse investors should probably consider Nvidia stock, and here's why.

The conservative case for Nvidia

Nvidia just released its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25). Admittedly, if looking at the quarterly numbers in isolation, it does not appear low risk. Revenue climbed 73% year over year to $68 billion. Also, the $43 billion in net income in fiscal Q4 was far above the year-ago quarterly profit of $22 billion.

However, investors should note that the success of technology stocks in recent decades forced Warren Buffett to change his view on this stock category. True to that changing mindset, companies like Apple and Microsoft matured amid solid balance sheets and modest dividend payments.

Additionally, looking further out, Nvidia's business is on track to mature. The 57% revenue growth rate for fiscal 2026 shows this growth is not a one-time event, as the same goes for the analyst forecast of 70% annual revenue growth in fiscal 2027.

Nonetheless, analysts predict that revenue growth will slow to 25% yearly in fiscal 2028, and the stock seems to be pricing in the slowdown. In the last six months, Nvidia's stock has been down so far in 2026, a stark contrast from the 1,500% growth since hitting a low during the 2022 bear market.

Expand NASDAQ : NVDA Nvidia Today's Change ( 2.71 %) $ 4.82 Current Price $ 182.64 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.3T Day's Range $ 175.57 - $ 182.91 52wk Range $ 86.62 - $ 212.19 Volume 6.8M Avg Vol 177M Gross Margin 71.07 % Dividend Yield 0.02 %

Moreover, the earnings multiples seem to be closing in on value stock levels. Its 37 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only slightly above the S&P 500 average of 30. Also, growth levels arguably make it worth that premium, especially considering the forward P/E ratio of just 22.

Furthermore, investors should take notice of its increasingly solid balance sheet. It has now built up its liquidity position to almost $63 billion, and its $207 billion in total assets is more than 4x the $50 billion in total liabilities, a factor that should reassure investors who might otherwise avoid this stock.

Protect and grow wealth in Nvidia stock

Nvidia is slowly becoming a more mature stock, and that could profit conservative investors.

Indeed, predictions that Nvidia is about to soar may make the stock seem riskier. Nonetheless, holding the world's largest market cap and a long trading history are signs of maturity. Also, AI accelerators are likely here to stay and have generated more wealth for the company than some investors can comprehend. That gave the company a solid balance sheet, and a coming slowdown in growth has made its valuation more reasonable.

Admittedly, risk-averse investors may need a shift in mindset to embrace this stock. Still, for those willing to go slightly outside their comfort zone, it could pay off significantly for them in the coming years.