Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$69,069.00
+2.7%
+$1,846.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.63
+0.2%
+$0.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.64
+2.7%
+$4.82
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

2 Top AI Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold

AI is a valuable tool that could unlock significant value for these healthcare leaders and their shareholders.

By Prosper Junior Bakiny Mar 9, 2026 at 11:00AM EST

Key Points

  • Pfizer and Eli Lilly are both actively using artificial intelligence to improve their businesses.
  • While these efforts are noteworthy, there are still better reasons to invest in the two stocks.

Many of the top companies successfully cashing in on artificial intelligence (AI) are in the technology sector. However, AI is having an impact across every industry, and plenty of companies outside tech are slowly but surely making AI moves that could pay rich dividends in the future.

Two such corporations in the healthcare sector are Pfizer (PFE 0.89%) and Eli Lilly (LLY +1.83%). Here's why these AI healthcare stocks are attractive to buy.

Pharmacist talking to patient.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Pfizer

Pfizer has been using AI since well before the industry's inflection point, which arguably came with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. By then, Pfizer had used the technology and its applications to help it develop its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, in record time in collaboration with BioNTech.

The company is now doubling down on AI across its business. Pfizer is implementing AI in drug discovery (to help speed the time to market for new compounds), across its commercial efforts, in manufacturing optimization efforts, and more.

Pfizer Stock Quote

NYSE: PFE

Pfizer
Today's Change
(-0.89%) $-0.24
Current Price
$26.81

Now, the drugmaker has not performed well recently. Comirnaty no longer generates the sales it once did; some of its older products are facing stiff competition, and it will also encounter several important patent cliffs in the next two years, including that of Eliquis, an anticoagulant that is among its best-selling medicines.

However, Pfizer is also making solid clinical progress. It boasts some exciting candidates for which it will launch phase 3 studies this year, if it hasn't already. These include MET-097i for weight loss and an investigational cancer medicine called PF'4404.

Pfizer's AI efforts won't revolutionize the business or allow it to bounce back overnight. However, they have already helped it meaningfully reduce expenses, and even minor, regular improvements in other areas, including research and development (R&D), could make a difference in the long run. The stock looks attractive, especially given its significant underperformance relative to the market in recent years.

2. Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly recently finished building the most powerful supercomputer in the pharmaceutical industry with the help of Nvidia. The drugmaker will seek to boost its ability to develop novel medicines. Eli Lilly also launched an AI innovation lab where its scientists will work with Nvidia's engineers to improve the drug discovery and development process. Investors should look at Eli Lilly's AI-related efforts as icing on the cake, as the company is arguably already one of the best growth stocks to consider in the healthcare sector.

The drugmaker's revenue has been growing much faster than that of its similarly sized peers, largely thanks to its dominance in the fast-growing weight loss market. The company's tirzepatide, marketed as Zepbound for weight loss, became the world's best-selling drug last year and should maintain its northbound trajectory for a while.

Eli Lilly Stock Quote

NYSE: LLY

Eli Lilly
Today's Change
(1.83%) $18.09
Current Price
$1008.42

Eli Lilly has exciting pipeline candidates in this field, including an oral GLP-1 medicine, orforglipron, that could earn approval this year. Beyond that, Eli Lilly has diversified its lineup and pipeline. It features blockbusters in other areas, such as oncology and immunology. The stock looks unstoppable given its innovative qualities, deep pipeline, and leadership in the weight loss market.

So, investors should strongly consider the stock, especially as it seeks to lay a stronger foundation for the future through investments in AI that could pay off down the road.

Read Next

About the Author

Prosper Junior Bakiny
Prosper Junior Bakiny is a contributing Motley Fool healthcare analyst covering biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare stocks. Before The Motley Fool, Prosper wrote about investing topics ranging from stock market news to private equity for various companies. He holds a master’s degree in corporate finance from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
TMFPBakiny

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Eli Lilly and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends BioNTech Se. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Pfizer Stock Quote
Pfizer
NYSE: PFE
$26.80
(-0.92%)-$0.25
Eli Lilly Stock Quote
Eli Lilly
NYSE: LLY
$1,008.42
(+1.83%)+$18.09

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services