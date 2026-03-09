Eos Energy Stock Plunged 61% in February. What's Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE +0.65%) saw an explosive rally from 2024 to 2025, climbing 951% to a 52-week peak of $19.86 per share on Nov. 10, 2025. The stock has now fallen below $6 a share, with February alone wiping out 61.1% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

It was a quiet month for the zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS) maker until Feb. 26, when it released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. Eos Energy's revenue exploded, and the company has also resolved its cash problem for now. The stock still plunged, because everything's not as rosy as it appears.

Why Eos Energy stock fell despite a huge quarter

Eos Energy's backlog hit $701.5 million, representing 2.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh), and Q4 revenue jumped 700% year over year to a record $58 million. The biggest driver was the completion of the company's subassembly automation at its Turtle Creek facility, allowing Eos Energy to move from manual to automated processes.

By the end of 2025, Eos Energy expanded its annual production capacity to 2 GWh, a massive leap from 2024 when it was barely producing at a commercial scale. With automation online, Eos Energy's customer deliveries jumped nearly 600% in Q4, driving its revenue higher.

Most importantly, management no longer doubts the company's ability to continue as a "going concern" since Eos Energy raised over $1 billion in Q4 and exited 2025 with $625 million in cash.

If everything's so good, what went wrong with the stock?

Eos Energy missed its own revenue targets and reported a net loss of nearly $970 million for the full year on $114 million in revenue. Management blamed non-cash items, including fair value accounting, debt retirement charges, and stock-based compensation.

Management's guidance of $300 million-$400 revenue for 2026 also fell short of the consensus.

Eos Energy stock crashed after earnings. Analysts at Guggenheim also removed their $20 price target on the stock, citing management's struggles with financial forecasting and communication as a challenge to the stock's valuation.

Is Eos Energy a good stock to buy?

Analysts have a consensus price target of $10.75 per share on Eos Energy, implying nearly 75% upside from the stock's closing price of March 6.

In early March, insiders, including CEO Joe Mastrangelo and director Alex Dimitrief, also bought shares of Eros Energy. That could be seen as a signal that they believe the sell-off in Eos Energy was overdone, given the company's prospects. Eos Energy's backlog appears to be heading in the right direction, driven by demand from the commercial, industrial, and utility sectors.

However, Eos Energy is only just getting started and remains a speculative play as it works to stabilize its cash position while navigating the complexities of its automated manufacturing lines and building its top line.