If You'd Invested $1,000 In Newmont Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Newmont Corporation (NEM +0.58%) stock's chart is easily one of the most fascinating ones I've ever seen.

The gold stock see-sawed for decades, touched $86 per share in mid-2022, and fell back to the ground. Newmont stock bottomed out about a year ago, and there's been no stopping since.

If you'd invested $1,000 in Newmont stock a year ago, your money would be worth nearly $2,650 today. That's after the stock's drop over the past few days, amid the ongoing Iran war and fluctuations in gold prices.

What's happening with Newmont stock?

Newmont is the world's largest gold mining company, and has benefited significantly from the historic rise in gold prices. Gold hit an all-time high of $5,608.35 per ounce in January 2026. Newmont's average realized gold price surged 45% and free cash flow hit a record $7.3 billion on net income of $7.2 billion in 2025.

Expand NYSE : NEM Newmont Today's Change ( 0.58 %) $ 0.67 Current Price $ 116.96 Key Data Points Market Cap $127B Day's Range $ 109.30 - $ 117.09 52wk Range $ 42.03 - $ 134.88 Volume 9.4M Avg Vol 9.8M Gross Margin 49.78 % Dividend Yield 0.87 %

Newmont also repaid $3.4 billion in debt and returned another $3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Is Newmont stock still a buy?

Newmont now holds more cash than debt. That's a rarity for a commodity company.

Although Newmont is guiding for a softer 2026 because of lower production, and the stock falling amid geopolitical tensions and lower gold prices, a recovery in gold could help offset lower sales volumes. A fortress balance sheet, meanwhile, should help Newmont navigate commodity cycles.