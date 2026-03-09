Accessibility Menu
What Is One of the Best Nuclear Stocks to Hold For the Next 10 Years?

NuScale Power has a $10 trillion market opportunity. Can it hold true to its promise and deliver?

By Steven Porrello Mar 9, 2026 at 2:18PM EST

Key Points

  • NuScale Power is developing small modular reactors (SMRs).
  • The company's nuclear technology can help data centers generate their own power.

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the most advanced technology humankind has ever made. The irony, though? Most of it runs on an aging, highly strained electric grid that was built in the 1960s, a few decades before personal computers were even an everyday household item.

Clearly, if AI is going to advance further, a new energy solution is needed to supply the power. Oregon-based NuScale Power (SMR +4.33%) may just have the answer.

NuScale is a nuclear energy company that's developing small modular reactors (SMRs). These reactors are compact and can be deployed in clusters. They can supply on-site power to data center operators, military camps, companies, towns, and others that need more than what the grid can provide.

An SMR power plant against a blue sky.

Image source: Getty Images.

NuScale is currently the only U.S. company with an SMR design that's been approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). While the company hasn't made a first sale yet, it is finally moving forward with a potential first SMR project in Romania. It is also in talks with the Tennessee Valley Authority to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of SMR capacity across seven states.

The company is nowhere near profitable. It's burning cash and operating at a net loss. Without a firm first sale, it's unclear when revenue growth will really take off.

However, the opportunity for its technology could be immense. Research from Bank of America (BAC 1.49%) estimates that nuclear energy represents a $10 trillion market opportunity right now, with SMR technology at the forefront of the renaissance.

However you slice it, nuclear is turning into a critical component for AI data centers. NuScale Power may be the company most well-positioned to supply it. For investors looking for exposure to AI energy, NuScale stock looks like one of the best stocks to hold for the next decade.

Read Next

About the Author

Steven Porrello
Steven Porrello is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering publicly traded companies in the materials, energy, and industrials sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Steven worked in the personal finance space and wrote for other financial publications. He holds a dual B.A. in English and Religion & Philosophy from LaGrange College and is pursuing an MFA from Rutgers University-Newark.
TMFsaporrello

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

