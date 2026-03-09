Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Popped by Almost 12% Last Month

February is a frigid month in much of this country, but it wasn't all that frosty for Lantheus Holdings (LNTH +10.29%). The medical device specialist unveiled its final set of financial results for 2025, ending that year on quite the high note.

A pair of crushing beats

In its fourth quarter, Lantheus' revenue totaled just under $407 million, up 4% from the same period in 2024. Net income not under generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) fell at essentially the same rate to land at just under $111 million, or $1.67 per share.

Although investors aren't typically fond of a bottom-line drop, Lantheus easily beat the $1.17-per-share consensus analyst estimate for that metric. It also crushed the average pundit revenue projection, which was slightly more than $366 million.

While those two beats were impressive and encouraging, other elements in Lantheus' earnings report helped draw investors into the stock.

The company announced, in its words, that it "is sharpening its strategic focus to innovative radiodiagnostics and is prioritizing its investment in the development and commercialization of innovative PET radiodiagnostics, alongside a decision to pursue value‑maximizing alternatives for radiotherapeutic assets to support long‑term growth."

This makes sense because Lantheus' No. 1 product, cancer imaging agent Pylarify, is suffering sales declines. In the fourth quarter alone, its take fell by almost 10% year over year to slightly over $240 million.

So, while it's still quite the revenue stream for the specialty healthcare company, there's an acute need to focus on more promising growth drivers -- like precision diagnostics. That product category leaped 22% higher in said quarter to bring in over $143 million.

In the earnings release, Lantheus also provided guidance for the entirety of 2026. Management anticipates earning $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion in revenue, filtering down into non-GAAP (adjusted) per-share net profit of $5 to $5.25. The current consensus analyst estimates for the two metrics are $1.45 billion and $5.19, respectively.

Expand NASDAQ : LNTH Lantheus Today's Change ( 10.29 %) $ 7.47 Current Price $ 80.03 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.7B Day's Range $ 72.54 - $ 80.66 52wk Range $ 47.25 - $ 111.29 Volume 115K Avg Vol 960K Gross Margin 61.10 %

More where that came from

2026 looks to be quite an eventful year for Lantheus. It has no less than four products in late-stage development, all of which could win Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Lantheus' new focus is entirely sensible (and, to a degree, necessary), meanwhile it's clearly doing a good job convincing its customer base to keep buying its products. I also like the company's approach to pursuing growth both organically and through selective, complementary acquisitions. I think we'll get plenty of good news from Lantheus this year, and I'm bullish on its future.