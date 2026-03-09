Why Newmont Corporation Stock Dropped Today

Newmont Corporation (NEM +0.58%) stock declined 3.3% through 11:15 a.m. ET Monday on sliding gold prices as conflict continues in the Mideast. Investors often buy gold as a safe haven in times of conflict -- as they did this time. As the conflict drags on, however, gold prices have turned south.

Gold miner Newmont Corporation stock is following them lower.

Gold and silver prices

Gold closed February around $5,278 per ounce, according to data from TradingEconomics.com. Prices spiked when U.S. and Israeli forces began bombing Iran last week, rising as high as $5,416 last Monday before beginning to fall.

At last report, gold was trading at $5,095 per ounce, down 1.2% from Friday's close.

The silver story is more complicated, and Newmont mines both gold and silver. Silver closed at $93.73 per ounce at the end of February before moving higher, topping $96.10 a week ago. Like gold, silver then slid, but today it is bouncing 0.2% higher to $84.53 per ounce.

Silver is still down 12% from its recent high, versus gold down only 6%. Silver thus has more room for improvement.

Expand NYSE : NEM Newmont Today's Change ( 0.58 %) $ 0.67 Current Price $ 116.96 Key Data Points Market Cap $127B Day's Range $ 109.30 - $ 117.09 52wk Range $ 42.03 - $ 134.88 Volume 9.4M Avg Vol 9.8M Gross Margin 49.78 % Dividend Yield 0.87 %

Two big things affect precious metal prices

Big picture time: The U.S. dollar index, which compares the dollar's value to a basket of international currencies, is up about 1.7% since the war began. A stronger dollar means you need fewer dollars to buy an ounce of gold. Thus, when the dollar rises, the price of gold (in dollar terms) falls.

Interest rates can also affect gold prices. When interest rates rise, investors face the choice between owning gold, which doesn't pay interest, and owning bonds, which do. Investors may sell gold to buy bonds, and when this happens -- again -- the price of gold drops.

That's why Newmont stock is down today.