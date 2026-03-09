Accessibility Menu
Why Nu Holdings Stock Sank 15.6% In February

The Latin American banking giant is growing rapidly, but

By Brett Schafer Mar 9, 2026 at 11:07AM EST

Key Points

  • Nu Holdings released earnings in late February.
  • Its numbers look solid, but its expansion into the United States looks uncertain for investors.
  • Shares of the stock look cheap today for investors with a long-term time horizon.

Shares of Nu Holdings (NU +0.69%) sank 15.6% in February and continued to fall in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After reporting earnings late in the month, investors were disappointed about the uncertainty with the banking giant's expansion strategy into the United States, as well as the continued macroeconomic uncertainty that has rattled markets. The stock is still up 43% in the past year.

Here's why Nu Holdings stock fell in February, and whether it is a buy for your portfolio right now.

Betting on a new market

Nu Holdings operates Nu Bank, a digital banking giant that has taken the Brazilian, Mexican, and Colombian markets by storm. It now has 131 million customers as it looks poised to dominate Latin American consumer banking.

Q4 2025 results showed more of the same impressive growth figures. Customers grew 15% year-over-year, while revenue per active customer rose 45% on a constant-currency basis, leading to total revenue growth of 45% in the period (active customers are not the same as total customers).

In 2025, Nu Bank generated $16.3 billion in revenue and $2.87 billion in net income. It is still keeping the gas pedal down as it hopes to accelerate growth in its newer markets of Mexico and Colombia, which is eating into its true profit potential.

Long-term, the company plans to expand into the United States, replicating its digital banking model to serve Latin American customers living in the country. It recently sponsored Inter Miami, showing its dedication to the country's expansion. There is also room to expand to other Latin American markets such as Argentina, Chile, or Uruguay.

So why did the stock fall? Well, it likely had to do with uncertainty about expanding into the United States, where banking competition is much fiercer than in Mexico or Brazil. Investors were likely not pleased with this news, as macroeconomic factors could be hurting its core regions, such as cartel violence in Mexico. Combined with the broad market dip, it is no surprise that Nu Holdings stock has slumped.

A person holding a phone with the Nu Bank logo on it.

Image source: Getty Images.

Time to buy Nu Holdings stock?

After dipping, Nu Holdings' stock is now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 25. This is expensive for a bank, but investors should remember that Nu Holdings is still heavily reinvesting to expand its presence and product portfolio in its core regions, giving it a huge runway to grow, especially when combined with the new geographies it plans to enter.

That could help net income grow at a rapid rate in the years to come, making Nu Holdings stock a buy on any dips.

About the Author

Brett Schafer
Brett Schafer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, financials, technology, and industrials. Brett is a self-taught investor and has hosted the Chit Chat Stocks podcast since 2018. He previously worked as a lab engineer for science laboratories. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with minors in finance and mathematics from Washington State University. His lab work on Major League Baseball’s juiced ball problem was featured in The Wall Street Journal and other national outlets.
TMFBrettSchafer
X@CCM_Brett

