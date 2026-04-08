1 Brilliant Energy Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Power demand is exploding amid surging investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Traditional grids simply can't expand at the same speed AI buildouts are happening. Moreover, they struggle to generate steady, clean electricity required by next-generation AI systems.

Bloom Energy (BE +9.10%) seeks to mitigate these structural pain points with its solid oxide fuel cell technology. The company offers a proven, deployed solution that has already gained legitimate traction in an intense AI infrastructure market.

To me, Bloom is far more than just another AI energy story. The stock represents a compelling choice to buy and hold for years to come.

Bloom Energy's solid oxide fuel cell technology is a game changer

At its core, Bloom Energy makes solid oxide fuel cells. In layman's terms, these systems create electricity through electrochemical reactions rather than burning fuel.

The company's Bloom Energy Servers are both compact and modular, allowing for quick installation times. Currently, these servers run primarily on natural gas but the company has its eyes on shifting to biogas or hydrogen solutions down the road.

Unlike batteries or solar power, Bloom's technology provides developers with high-efficiency, low-emission baseload output around the clock.

Bloom's power solution could become indispensable for AI data centers

Bloom's infrastructure sits behind the meter, delivering power straight to server racks. While alternatives to Bloom exist, they are cumbersome.

For example, combined cycle gas turbines are another option behind the meter. However, they take years to permit and build, demand significant volumes of cooling water, and lock operators into long-duration, capital-intensive capacity commitments.

Bloom's modular fuel cells can be deployed in months and scale incrementally alongside AI infrastructure budgets. By bypassing transmission bottlenecks, Bloom's electrochemical process produces power that fits neatly into modern AI architectures -- helping reduce losses that diminish capacity each time a new data center comes online.

Expand NYSE : BE Bloom Energy Today's Change ( 9.10 %) $ 13.35 Current Price $ 160.13 Key Data Points Market Cap $45B Day's Range $ 145.53 - $ 163.29 52wk Range $ 16.01 - $ 180.90 Volume 10M Avg Vol 11M Gross Margin 30.89 %

Bloom's breakout 2025 performance paves the way for enduring gains

Last year marked a clear turning point for Bloom. Revenue climbed 37% year over year, reaching a record $2 billion. Perhaps even more impressive was the company's profitability profile. Gross margin rose by 160 basis points while operating income rose 46% and free cash flow was positive for a second consecutive year.

The combination of accelerating revenue and improving unit economics is particularly enticing for a capital-intensive business. Given the forecasts below, it would also appear that Wall Street remains firmly bullish on Bloom's growth prospects over the next several years -- fueled by the company's $20 billion backlog.

This is all to say that Bloom's growth story is not merely the product of fleeting, one-time gains. Rather, as the company ramps its manufacturing capacity to serve multi-gigawatt AI campuses, Bloom entered 2026 with a rare combination: visibility and optionality.

While the company's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 16 isn't cheap, I think Bloom's valuation still discounts the company's runway supported by multi-year secular tailwinds from AI electrification.

Bloom's profile -- featuring technological differentiation, proven execution, and a growing total addressable market -- fits the classic definition of a compounder in the making. Investors with a long time horizon may consider a position in Bloom Energy as the company looks poised to deliver multibagger returns as the need to power ever-hungry accelerated computing infrastructure expands for years to come.