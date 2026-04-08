2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

When the discussion turns to "monster stocks" that have done extremely well from the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), many investors' first thoughts turn to chip companies like Nvidia. If they expand their notions of stocks expected to be AI beneficiaries, the thoughts might include memory storage companies (i.e., data centers). Further expansion might eventually lead to the realization that the companies that could deliver some of the biggest gains from AI over the next several years aren't even from the tech sector. Rather, the biggest beneficiaries might just be the energy companies uniquely positioned to serve the growing power needs of data centers.

Two energy companies experiencing AI tailwinds you might want to consider buying and holding for the long term are Bloom Energy (BE +8.93%) and Vistra (VST 1.86%).

1. Bloom Energy: Quick launches, constant power

Bloom is carving out a role as an on-site infrastructure provider with its solid oxide fuel cells. These cells convert fuel into electricity in a highly efficient and relatively clean way that also provides consistent power, and Bloom's energy servers can be up and running in 90 days.

Bloom initiated a contract in July 2025 to provide its fuel cells onsite to power to select Oracle data centers. It also expanded an agreement with Equinix in 2025 to help power its data centers.

As it ramps up production, the company is unprofitable, but revenue is growing steadily. Bloom reported $2 billion in revenue in 2025, a roughly 37% increase from the previous year. It's also showing that the demand for its cells is persistent. At the end of 2025, Bloom finished with a product order backlog of $6 billion.

Expand NYSE : BE Bloom Energy Today's Change ( 8.93 %) $ 13.10 Current Price $ 159.88 Key Data Points Market Cap $45B Day's Range $ 146.19 - $ 163.29 52wk Range $ 16.01 - $ 180.90 Volume 468K Avg Vol 11M Gross Margin 30.89 %

For this stock to work out for long-term investors, Bloom will need to show it can convert its backlog into revenue, then turn growing revenue into eventual profits. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a steep 94.3, and the beta is 3.1, meaning the stock price is more than three times as volatile as the broader market. That means this is an investment only the most aggressive long-term buyers should consider.

Investors who believe in Bloom's long-term potential could consider dollar-cost averaging (DCA) -- buying a set number of shares or investing a fixed dollar amount on a set schedule. That helps offset some of the worry about buying a large number of shares all at once and watching the price swing lower, as using DCA can help lower your average cost per share over time.

2. Vistra: The transition from a utility to a high-growth opportunity

Vistra operates a diversified energy generation fleet, including natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery storage that serves residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Over recent years, the narrative around the company has shifted from a traditional utility to a high-growth opportunity, as it has tapped more into servicing AI demand.

As two examples, it has an agreement with Meta Platforms to support its energy needs through nuclear power plants. It also has an agreement with Amazon to supply Amazon Web Services with nuclear power.

Expand NYSE : VST Vistra Today's Change ( -1.86 %) $ -2.90 Current Price $ 152.99 Key Data Points Market Cap $52B Day's Range $ 152.71 - $ 162.53 52wk Range $ 103.34 - $ 219.82 Volume 180K Avg Vol 5.2M Gross Margin 17.72 % Dividend Yield 0.59 %

To further its capabilities to meet energy-driven demand, pending regulatory approvals, Vistra has a definitive agreement to acquire the utility company Cogentrix Energy for $4 billion. If the acquisition closes, it will add 10 natural gas facilities to Vistra's operations.

Shifting into the narrative of being a potential growth stock also means Vistra will have higher expectations to clear. The stock price is up 54% over the last year, but it has been on a noticeable downward dip since its Q4 2025 earnings report largely seemed to underwhelm investors after its release in late February.

The forward P/E ratio is 16.8, so its next quarterly report will be important to show it can justify its valuation, as well as the narrative that it truly is more than a traditional utility provider.

A bonus worth mentioning on Vistra is that it offers a dividend payout. The yield of 0.6% is not significant for those primarily seeking income generation, but Vistra is still paying shareholders as its growth story continues to take shape.