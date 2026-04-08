3 Absurdly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in April 2026

The stock market has been struggling this year, with the S&P 500 declining more than 3% thus far. Geopolitical uncertainty, high valuations to start the year, and concerns about the economy are just a few issues that have been weighing on investors' minds of late.

However, if you're looking for some good dividend stocks to buy, then you're in luck, because there are some absolute gems to buy in April 2026. AbbVie (ABBV +0.38%), Novo Nordisk (NVO 0.45%), and Verizon Communications (VZ 0.54%) are all high-yielding stocks that are trading at low earnings multiples. Here's why they can be great income-generating investments to add to your portfolio right now.

AbbVie

Shares of drugmaker AbbVie are down 10% this year despite the business having strong underlying financials and a great dividend. At around 3.4%, the stock pays investors nearly three times the S&P 500 average yield of 1.2%. For long-term investors, there's even more incentive to just hang on to the stock as AbbVie has increased its payout by over 330% since its inception in 2013.

Expand NYSE : ABBV AbbVie Today's Change ( 0.38 %) $ 0.81 Current Price $ 212.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $376B Day's Range $ 208.74 - $ 213.51 52wk Range $ 168.54 - $ 244.81 Volume 4.5M Avg Vol 7.2M Gross Margin 70.12 % Dividend Yield 3.13 %

The stock may look expensive, with its price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple being a whopping 88. However, acquisition-related expenses have impacted its earnings, and the stock isn't nearly as expensive as it appears. Its forward P/E, which is based on analyst estimates, is just 14. That's a modest valuation for one of the leading healthcare companies in the world; AbbVie has a market cap of around $370 billion.

Last year, the company generated $61.2 billion in revenue, and its operating income was $20.1 billion. That's an impressive operating margin of 33%. AbbVie is a great example of a solid stock investors might be overlooking if they're relying just on stock screeners, as the company is more profitable and the stock is cheaper than it might look to be at first glance. And as a dividend investment, it's an outstanding option to consider.

Novo Nordisk

Another solid healthcare stock that you can buy at a steep discount today is Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Ozempic and Wegovy. It has, admittedly, faced some challenges due to competition. This year, the business anticipates a decline in revenue by as much as 13%. The forecast has spooked investors, and shares of Novo Nordisk are down a whopping 28%.

But in the big picture, this is still a highly profitable and successful entity to invest in. Like AbbVie, it generates impressive margins as Novo Nordisk's operating profit over the past four quarters has been stellar, at 41% of revenue. The company can afford to be more competitive on price and still generate strong earnings numbers.

Expand NYSE : NVO Novo Nordisk Today's Change ( -0.45 %) $ -0.17 Current Price $ 37.44 Key Data Points Market Cap $126B Day's Range $ 36.82 - $ 37.65 52wk Range $ 35.12 - $ 81.44 Volume 11M Avg Vol 23M Gross Margin 80.90 % Dividend Yield 4.81 %

Due to its massive struggles, the stock trades at a forward P/E of just 11. It's an incredibly cheap stock to own for the long term, as many investors are looking past the business due to the challenges it's facing in the short term. Meanwhile, it also offers a tempting dividend that yields 4.9%. As a result, you have the potential to generate a great return from Novo Nordisk if its share price recovers and from the dividend income you could collect along the way.

Verizon Communications

The last stock on this list is Verizon Communications. If you're a dividend investor, this could make for an excellent pillar to build your portfolio around. That's because this high-yielding stock pays 5.8% -- that's the highest yield on this list. At such a high yield, investors often question whether it's safe, but Verizon's payout ratio is around 50%, suggesting there are no near-term concerns about the dividend.

Expand NYSE : VZ Verizon Communications Today's Change ( -0.54 %) $ -0.26 Current Price $ 47.78 Key Data Points Market Cap $202B Day's Range $ 47.26 - $ 48.17 52wk Range $ 38.39 - $ 51.68 Volume 29M Avg Vol 32M Gross Margin 45.79 % Dividend Yield 5.72 %

Verizon is also the only stock on this list to be up in positive territory in 2026. Its share price has risen by close to 20% thus far, but it's still down 18% when looking at the five-year window. For a long time, investors have been bearish on the stock, prioritizing other growth investments instead. However, with many investors seeking safety this year, it's been a more compelling stock to own.

The company is also coming off an encouraging quarter in January, with the business releasing guidance for the year ahead that was better than expected. Plus, its wireless growth for the fourth quarter (covering the last three months of 2025) was its best in years. The news excited investors, giving the stock a boost. However, it still trades at an incredibly low forward P/E of 10. The stock could still have much more upside.