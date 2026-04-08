Better Altcoin Buy: XRP vs. TAO

For crypto investors in search of an altcoin with high upside potential, two of the best options right now are XRP (XRP +0.78%) and Bittensor (TAO 18.19%). Last year, XRP was the standout altcoin investors couldn't stop talking about. And this year, Bittensor is getting all the attention.

At first glance, this wouldn't seem to be a fair comparison. After all, XRP is down nearly 30% for the year, while Bittensor is up more than 40%. They appear to be headed in very different directions right now. But dig a little deeper, and you might be surprised.

XRP

Both altcoins have huge market opportunities ahead of them. The market opportunity for XRP is the future of the global payment system. Simply stated, it is often cheaper and easier to use blockchain technology for cross-border payments than legacy financial technology. That makes crypto tokens such as XRP valuable as a bridge currency for cross-border transactions.

Expand CRYPTO : XRP XRP Today's Change ( 0.78 %) $ 0.01 Current Price $ 1.34 Key Data Points Market Cap $82B Day's Range $ 1.32 - $ 1.36 52wk Range $ 1.14 - $ 3.65 Volume 2.3B

And that's why the payment network created by Ripple, the company behind the XRP token, has long been hyped as a potential replacement for the global SWIFT payment network. Last year, for example, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse suggested that XRP might capture as much as 14% of SWIFT's total transaction volume by 2030, equal to roughly $21 trillion annually.

Even better, Ripple has spent nearly $3 billion on blockchain- and crypto-related transactions since 2023. The aim of this spending spree is nothing less than putting together an end-to-end global payment system with XRP at the core.

If that vision ever comes to fruition, XRP could see a 10x valuation boost, making it a $10 crypto. Based on its current valuation of $80 billion, it would likely be the second-most-valuable cryptocurrency in the world, trailing only Bitcoin.

Bittensor

The market opportunity for Bittensor could potentially be even bigger. That's because Bittensor is a direct play on the future of artificial intelligence (AI). It's an open-source, decentralized blockchain protocol for sharing and collaborating on AI and machine learning (ML) models on a global scale. As such, Bittensor has rapidly become the most valuable AI crypto, with a market cap of $3.3 billion.

Right now, the world of AI is highly centralized. Companies in Silicon Valley largely control the pace of development of AI, and the end product is highly proprietary. They aren't giving away the crown jewels for free. By way of comparison, Bittensor imagines a world of decentralized AI, in which users all around the world help to create, train, and develop large language models (LLMs).

Already, there have been some early successes with decentralized AI, and Bittensor in particular. The one that everyone is buzzing about now is Templar (aka Subnet 3), a decentralized AI platform for training new LLMs. In early March, Templar even attracted the attention of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who extolled the virtues of decentralized AI.

A leap of faith for investors

At the end of the day, both altcoins require a leap of faith from investors.

In order to invest in XRP, you have to believe that the worlds of traditional finance and blockchain finance are coming together in game-changing new ways and that the Ripple network (and the XRP token) is the future of global payments.

To invest in Bittensor, you have to believe in the intersection of blockchain technology and AI, as well as in the rise of decentralized AI as a force to be reckoned with in the tech sector.

For now, I have more faith in the blockchain finance story than in the blockchain AI idea, so I'm inclined to pick XRP as the superior investment option. Even though XRP is currently trading for $1, it traded as high as $3.65 last year. And the White House appears to support the build-out of a more blockchain-centric payment system. That would seem to augur well for Ripple and XRP.

While Bittensor might very well turn out to be "the next Bitcoin," it could also very well fall to zero. It's currently down 60% from its all-time high back in 2024, and who's to say it might not fall yet further? That could happen if AI turns out to be a giant speculative bubble.

For now, I'm picking XRP over TAO. It may not soar into the stratosphere, but it could easily triple in value within the next 12 months.