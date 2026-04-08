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Here's Why QXO Stock Outpaced the Market Today

Interest rates are dropping. That's good news for QXO.

By Howard Smith Apr 8, 2026 at 2:31PM EST

Key Points

  • QXO just closed on its most recent building supply acquisition.
  • Dropping rates should help spur activity in the construction sector.

Shares of budding building supply conglomerate QXO (QXO +3.22%) didn't just move with the rising market today. The stock soared as much as 12% and was still up by 8.9% as of 2:28 p.m. ET.

Investors see the effects of recent geopolitical events as being an outsize catalyst for QXO stock.

QXO logo in white overlaid on blue shadowed home construction image.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

It's all about rates

As tenuous as it may be, the ceasefire in the Middle East is better than the alternative. That's why treasury yields plunged today to their lowest level in about three weeks. With the 10-year yield now below 4.3%, mortgage rates could soon follow. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage dipped below 6% for the first time since late 2022, hitting 5.98% during the week of Feb. 26, 2026. But the start of the war in Iran pushed rates back up quickly.

A reversal would be good news for the construction sector that QXO is focused on. Founder Brad Jacobs has a vision to consolidate the fragmented building supply distribution industry. He plans to build QXO through both acquisitions and organic growth. The most recent acquisition of Kodiak Building Partners closed last week. That addition will expand QXO's addressable market by over $200 billion, according to the company.

QXO Stock Quote

NYSE: QXO

QXO
Today's Change
(3.22%) $0.66
Current Price
$21.18

The drop in rates today has investors rushing into housing and construction names before the data show activity in the sector is accelerating. That helps explain why QXO is far outpacing today's market move.

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About the Author

Howard Smith
Howard Smith is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology and industrial stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Howard spent nearly 30 years supervising quality and operations in the steel industry, mostly with leading steel company Nucor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University.
TMFBuilt2Last

Stocks Mentioned

QXO Stock Quote
QXO
NYSE: QXO
$21.18
(+3.22%)+$0.66

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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