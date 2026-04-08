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Is an FMC Takeover on the Horizon? Here's What Investors Need to Know.

FMC states it has several suitors.

By Lawrence Rothman, CFA Apr 8, 2026 at 6:05AM EST

Key Points

  • In February, FMC announced it would pursue strategic options.
  • Revenue has been dropping.
  • Suitors would have to look past recent results to assess its product pipeline.

FMC (FMC 3.53%), an agriculture science company, announced in February that it would pursue strategic options, including the sale of the company, to "unlock shareholder value." It has been a couple of months since the company's public announcement.

The news certainly moved the stock, but what does this mean for investors? It's a good time to take a look at the company to see if it's a viable takeover candidate and whether investors should put their money here.

Blocks spelling out M and A.

Image source: Getty Images.

Underwhelming results

It's challenging to decipher FMC's revenue and earnings since it has a lot of moving parts, namely the potential sales of its Indian division and certain charges, such as for restructuring.

Nonetheless, taking these into account, FMC's recent results have been underwhelming. On a comparable basis, 2025 revenue dropped 5% versus the previous year.

FMC's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) also fell. Its EPS dropped 14.9% year over year to $2.96.

Potential buyers

Nonetheless, the company has drawn interest from various parties, according to management's comments at an investor conference.

The takeover interest has come from different types of buyers, namely corporations and private equity firms. Apparently, they're willing to overlook FMC's current results.

That's because they believe, at least right now, that the company potentially has a product pipeline that will fuel revenue and profit gains.

Investment decision

The stock price has surged since the company's announcement that it put itself up for sale. Since the start of the year, FMC's shares have risen 28% through April 2. By comparison, the S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) has hit a rough patch since the onset of the Iran war. The index has lost 3.8% during this time.

FMC Stock Quote

NYSE: FMC

FMC
Today's Change
(-3.53%) $-0.63
Current Price
$17.21

What's the likelihood of the company getting taken over at a premium to the current price? While it appears there has been an initial indication of interest, it's unclear if parties will drop out once they conduct their due diligence.

The reality is, no one knows if the company will ultimately get acquired. But the stock's price surge indicates there may not be much room for upside. However, if the company doesn't consummate a deal, the share price may fall quite a bit.

In early February, before the company publicly announced it would seek a sale, FMC's stock traded at about $16. It currently trades about 11% above that level. Should the company not get acquired, it's logical to assume the share price would fall back to the price it was trading at before management revealed it would look to get acquired.

When a stock doesn't trade on fundamentals but on an unpredictable bet of an acquisition, long-term investors should avoid the situation.

Read Next

About the Author

Lawrence Rothman, CFA
Lawrence Rothman, CFA, has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst since 2019, covering consumer goods and retail stocks. Previously, Lawrence worked on Wall Street and at independent research firms before devoting his attention to finding successful long-term investments for individual investors.
TMFLarryrothman

Stocks Mentioned

FMC Stock Quote
FMC
NYSE: FMC
$17.21
(-3.53%)-$0.63
S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$6,824.66
(+0.62%)+$41.85

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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