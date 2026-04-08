Market Crash: 2 Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Nobody likes to see the value of a portfolio fall, and the doom and gloom that usually appear with a downturn can make it feel like the market is never going to recover.

Fortunately, the overall market has rebounded from every previous downturn, making it likely that nearly every high-quality individual stock will follow suit. Thus, if a market crash happens, these are two consumer discretionary stocks where I would use the opportunity to add shares.

1. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (MELI +0.94%) is like a combination of Amazon, eBay, and PayPal, operating within Latin America.

It has stood out by turning economic or political adversity into business opportunities. The region's high number of cash-based customers inspired the formation of Mercado Pago, which is Latin America's largest fintech company. Also, a lack of shipping options led to it launching Mercado Envios, which brought same-day and next-day delivery to its region.

Unfortunately, e-commerce competition has squeezed margins, and the company's aggressive expansion of lending has led to a spike in bad loans.

Nonetheless, MercadoLibre has invested more in shipping and fintech to address the e-commerce competition. And it has employed AI and loan limits to reduce bad-loan expenses.

Expand NASDAQ : MELI MercadoLibre Today's Change ( 0.94 %) $ 16.66 Current Price $ 1792.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $91B Day's Range $ 1744.97 - $ 1801.62 52wk Range $ 1593.21 - $ 2645.22 Volume 19K Avg Vol 580K Gross Margin 44.50 %

Despite challenges, the company's revenue increased by 39% in 2025. Also, its 43 price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is arguably reasonable given the revenue growth.

This is the value proposition that led me to buy shares years ago. Still, if the stock price fell further, it would likely make it advantageous to add shares as MercadoLibre continues to bolster its e-commerce and fintech leadership in Latin America.

2. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (BROS +0.61%) is another stock I'm watching carefully for an opportunity to buy shares.

Although the coffee business is highly competitive, Dutch Bros has stood out by fostering a "broista" culture, which makes it popular with consumers. Customers also like its highly customizable beverages, and its drive-thru approach means it does not have to maintain larger indoor spaces like Starbucks.

Investors should also like Dutch Bros because it is in the middle of a regional to national expansion. This strategy greatly enriched shareholders in its largest rival, Starbucks, in that company's early years.

In the case of Dutch Bros, it wants to more than triple its store count in existing markets and eventually grow its 1,136 shops to around 7,000 locations. This rapid expansion led to 28% revenue growth in 2025, including a 5.6% rise in same-shop sales.

Expand NYSE : BROS Dutch Bros Today's Change ( 0.61 %) $ 0.34 Current Price $ 55.84 Key Data Points Market Cap $9.1B Day's Range $ 54.73 - $ 56.80 52wk Range $ 44.58 - $ 77.88 Volume 72K Avg Vol 5M Gross Margin 25.68 %

Investors have taken well to that approach. Unfortunately, that has led to an 81 P/E ratio. Still, if a market crash leads to a more reasonable valuation, perhaps significantly closer to the S&P 500 average earnings multiple of 28, this is a stock that could lead to outsize returns as its aggressive expansion continues.