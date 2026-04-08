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Why Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF Jumped 18% Today

Why did this leveraged semiconductor ETF jump 18% in a single morning? The answer involves Iran, helium, and a word of caution.

By Anders Bylund Apr 8, 2026 at 12:40PM EST

Key Points

  • The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF jumped 18%, exactly three times the gain in the underlying iShares Semiconductor ETF.
  • An Iranian ceasefire eased shipping concerns through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries lots of oil and one-third of the world's helium supply.
  • The leveraged fund has actually underperformed both the S&P 500 and the basic iShares Semiconductor ETF over the past five years.

At noon ET, shares of the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (SOXL +6.64%) were up by 18%. As expected, that's three times the 6% gain seen in the popular iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX +2.22%), which tracks the returns of the NYSE Semiconductor Index.

The underlying index reflects the 30 largest semiconductor stocks on the American markets, measured by market cap. The four largest holdings are an 8.3% portion of Nvidia (NVDA +0.99%), a 7.7% helping of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +2.00%), a 7% serving of Micron Technology (MU +3.70%), and a 6.7% slice of Broadcom (AVGO +1.33%). When these stocks are having a good day, the 3x leveraged ETF skyrockets.

A semiconductor chip peeks out among a bundle of large-denomination dollar bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

What does Iran have to do with semiconductors?

Thanks to the Iranian ceasefire, the leading chip stocks are indeed enjoying a nice day today. Nvidia is only up by 2% as of this writing, but AMD and Broadcom jumped more than 4% while Micron soared 7.4% higher.

Easing tensions in the Persian Gulf is especially helpful for this sector. Beyond the costs of oil-powered transportation, chipmakers also require helium gas. One-third of the global helium supply comes from Qatar and must be shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares Stock Quote

NYSEMKT: SOXL

Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares
Today's Change
(6.64%) $4.48
Current Price
$71.98

Today's rocket fuel is tomorrow's dead weight

This ETF looks good today, but let me remind you that it's not necessarily a great long-term holding.

Leveraged ETFs outperform their multiplier-free counterparts on a good day, but they also fall faster in challenging times. Their trading methods are also designed for single-day accuracy, not long-term precision. On top of all that, the basic iShares Semiconductor fund carries a 0.34% annual expense ratio but the Direxion Daily leveraged version comes with a 0.75% fee load.

The differences in volatility decay, fee ratios, and operating efficiency may seem small but they can add up over time. The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x fund has underperformed the iShares Semiconductor and the S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) over the last 5 years, for example:

SOXL Total Return Level Chart

SOXL Total Return Level data by YCharts

Big jumps like the one you saw today might inspire you to load up on leveraged ETFs, but I suggest taking a deep breath and a second look at that idea. In the long haul, you're probably better off with a non-leveraged version of the same fundamental ETF model.

Read Next

About the Author

Anders Bylund
Anders Bylund is a contributing Motley Fool media and technology analyst covering semiconductors, cloud computing, internet infrastructure, quantum computing, and streaming media. Previously, Anders was a systems administrator for Nielsen Technology and CSX, gaining hands-on experience with enterprise-class systems. He was also a freelance writer for Ars Technica, TIME, USA Today, CNN, WIRED, and AOL's Daily Finance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in library and information sciences from Florida State University. He believes in coyotes and time as an abstract.
TMFZahrim
X@TMFZahrim

Anders Bylund has positions in Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares Stock Quote
Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares
NYSEMKT: SOXL
$71.98
(+6.64%)+$4.48
S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$6,824.66
(+0.62%)+$41.85
Broadcom Stock Quote
Broadcom
NASDAQ: AVGO
$355.28
(+1.33%)+$4.65
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NASDAQ: NVDA
$183.89
(+0.99%)+$1.81
Micron Technology Stock Quote
Micron Technology
NASDAQ: MU
$421.77
(+3.70%)+$15.04
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices
NASDAQ: AMD
$236.64
(+2.08%)+$4.82
iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Quote
iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF
NASDAQ: SOXX
$378.63
(+2.22%)+$8.23

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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