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Why Kura Sushi USA Stock Is Plummeting Today

Kura Sushi USA is falling fast despite posting better-than-expected quarterly results.

By Keith Noonan Apr 8, 2026 at 3:03PM EST

Key Points

  • Kura Sushi USA stock is plummeting despite posting better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results.
  • The company announced the departure of its chief financial officer.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS 3.08%) is getting hit with huge sell-offs in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 16% as of 3 p.m. ET despite the S&P 500 being up 2.2% and the Nasdaq Composite being up 2.3% at the same point in the session.

Kura published its fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results yesterday, and actually posted sales and earnings for the period that came in significantly above Wall Street's forecasts. On the other hand, the company announced the departure of its chief financial officer and treasurer, Jeff Uttz.

A chart line going down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Kura Sushi plummets despite strong Q2 results

In the Q2 financial results, the company's loss of $0.04 per share significantly outperformed the Wall Street's prediction for a loss of $0.20 per share. Revenue of $80 million also beat the average analyst estimate by $2.4 million.

Despite the better-than-expected quarterly results, news that CFO Jeff Uttz is departing appears to be triggering big sell-offs. The CFO joined the company in 2022, but he has accepted a new role in the restaurant industry. This news is likely the cause of the big valuation drop since CFO departures sometimes prompt investors to question the reliability of previous financial reports. Kura Sushi USA's president and chief executive officer will be serving as the interim CFO.

Kura Sushi Usa Stock Quote

NASDAQ: KRUS

Kura Sushi Usa
Today's Change
(-3.08%) $-1.85
Current Price
$58.16

What's Next for Kura Sushi USA?

Kura Sushi has big expansion plans for 2026, including opening 16 new restaurant locations and improvements to technology and efficiency. The company anticipates bringing between $333 million and $335 million in sales. With ongoing upticks for foot traffic and total sales, it appears the company is generally moving in the right direction -- and today's big sell-off could prove to be an overreaction.

Read Next

About the Author

Keith Noonan
Keith Noonan is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering technology, consumer goods, and other sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston College.
TMFNoons

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Kura Sushi Usa Stock Quote
Kura Sushi Usa
NASDAQ: KRUS
$58.16
(-3.08%)-$1.85

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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