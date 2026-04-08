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Why Morgan Stanley Stock Was Rising on Wednesday

A unit of the storied investment bank rolled out its first spot cryptocurrency ETF.

By Eric Volkman Apr 8, 2026 at 6:16PM EST

Key Points

  • Unsurprisingly and appropriately, this is devoted to Bitcoin.
  • The company's fee structure for managing the ETF is very competitive.

One stock riding the bull wave of Wednesday's market was storied investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS +1.22%). The company benefited from a surge in investor optimism following the apparent ceasefire in the Iran war, and on top of that it announced its entry into an asset class that has been very popular since its rollout in 2024 Over Hump Day's trading session, Morgan Stanley stock rose by nearly 4%.

A Bit of news from the bank

That asset class is cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Although these aren't as hot as they were when they began trading in early 2024, they're still seeing inflows from folks looking to buy into digital coins and tokens. As in the broader crypto world, these are led by Bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoins depicted as if real and material currency.

Image source: Getty Images.

Before market open on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley announced its investment management unit's Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust had begun trading. This is not only the company's first spot Bitcoin ETF, but also its first crypto ETF, period.

In the press release heralding the rollout, Morgan Stanley wrote that it "reflects a continued, firmwide focus by Morgan Stanley to develop digital asset solutions designed to meet evolving client demand."

Morgan Stanley Stock Quote

NYSE: MS

Morgan Stanley
Today's Change
(1.22%) $2.14
Current Price
$178.16

Already a competitive product

Given that spot Bitcoin ETFs have energetically changed hands through the stock market for more than two years now, Morgan Stanley is rather late to the party. Still, it has an edge: the company charges a mere 0.14% fee to manage the fund, which, according to Fintech Weekly, is the lowest among all spot Bitcoin ETFs currently on the market.

Meanwhile, the investment bank already has prestige and surely plenty of existing clients who are sufficiently crypto-curious to buy shares in the Trust. I envision a strong interest in this ETF, which should lead to more spot crypto ETFs being introduced by Morgan Stanley.

Read Next

About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Stocks Mentioned

Morgan Stanley Stock Quote
Morgan Stanley
NYSE: MS
$178.16
(+1.22%)+$2.14
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
CRYPTO: BTC
$71,747.00
(+1.06%)+$752.20

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