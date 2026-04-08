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Why RPM International Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Achieving a high-water mark for sales has a funny way of drawing investors' attention.

By Scott Levine Apr 8, 2026 at 3:46PM EST

Key Points

  • RPM International reported strong third-quarter 2026 financial results this morning before the market opened.
  • The company reported a third-quarter sales record.
  • Shares are trading at a discount to their histroical valuation.

While the ceasefire in Iran is helping markets power higher today, RPM International (RPM +2.07%) stock is soaring for a separate reason. The company announced third-quarter 2026 financial results before the bell rang this morning, and investors are clearly happy with how RPM International, a leader in specialty coatings, performed.

As of 3:40 p.m. ET, shares of RPM International are up 11.9%, retreating slightly from their earlier gain of 15.1%.

investor examines financial charts on desktop computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

A company record has investors racing to pick up shares

Reporting a company record for third-quarter revenue, RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion for Q3 2026, a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. The consensus among analysts was that the company would report revenue of $1.55 billion.

RPM International Stock Quote

NYSE: RPM

RPM International
Today's Change
(2.07%) $2.25
Current Price
$110.97

The bottom of the income statement provided investors with even more to celebrate. While analysts had expected the company to post Q3 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35, RPM International reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.57.

Lauding the company's recent performance, Frank Sullivan, RPM International's CEO, stated in the Q3 2026 financial results press release: "I am proud of our record third-quarter results. In a period of volatile market conditions, we generated volume growth and record sales by utilizing our competitive strengths and nimbly focusing on growing end markets."

RPM International sales are hanging on the discount rack

Hiking its dividend for 52 consecutive years, RPM International is a Dividend King stock (a group of stocks that have raised their annual dividends for at least 50 consecutive years) that will appeal to those looking to supplement their passive income streams. And with shares trading at 15.3 times operating cash flow -- a discount to their five-year average cash flow multiple of 18.2 -- today's a great time to consider clicking the buy button on RPM International stock.

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About the Author

Scott Levine
Scott Levine is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, industrials, technology, and materials. He is also a high school English teacher and a small business owner. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Adelphi University, and an advanced certificate in school building leadership from CUNY Queens College. A crossword puzzle enthusiast, he has solved more than 3,100 New York Times puzzles with a 97% solve rate.
TMFProudMonkey
X@TMFProudMonkey

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends RPM International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

RPM International Stock Quote
RPM International
NYSE: RPM
$110.97
(+2.07%)+$2.25

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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