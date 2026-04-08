Why RPM International Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

While the ceasefire in Iran is helping markets power higher today, RPM International (RPM +2.07%) stock is soaring for a separate reason. The company announced third-quarter 2026 financial results before the bell rang this morning, and investors are clearly happy with how RPM International, a leader in specialty coatings, performed.

As of 3:40 p.m. ET, shares of RPM International are up 11.9%, retreating slightly from their earlier gain of 15.1%.

A company record has investors racing to pick up shares

Reporting a company record for third-quarter revenue, RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion for Q3 2026, a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. The consensus among analysts was that the company would report revenue of $1.55 billion.

Expand NYSE : RPM RPM International Today's Change ( 2.07 %) $ 2.25 Current Price $ 110.97 Key Data Points Market Cap $14B Day's Range $ 106.03 - $ 113.17 52wk Range $ 92.92 - $ 129.12 Volume 1.8M Avg Vol 1M Gross Margin 41.36 % Dividend Yield 1.89 %

The bottom of the income statement provided investors with even more to celebrate. While analysts had expected the company to post Q3 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35, RPM International reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.57.

Lauding the company's recent performance, Frank Sullivan, RPM International's CEO, stated in the Q3 2026 financial results press release: "I am proud of our record third-quarter results. In a period of volatile market conditions, we generated volume growth and record sales by utilizing our competitive strengths and nimbly focusing on growing end markets."

RPM International sales are hanging on the discount rack

Hiking its dividend for 52 consecutive years, RPM International is a Dividend King stock (a group of stocks that have raised their annual dividends for at least 50 consecutive years) that will appeal to those looking to supplement their passive income streams. And with shares trading at 15.3 times operating cash flow -- a discount to their five-year average cash flow multiple of 18.2 -- today's a great time to consider clicking the buy button on RPM International stock.