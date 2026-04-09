Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,824.66
+0.6%
+41.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,185.80
+0.6%
+275.88
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,822.42
+0.8%
+187.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$71,747.00
+1.1%
+$752.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$233.65
+5.6%
+$12.40
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$316.37
+0.5%
+$1.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$628.56
+2.6%
+$16.14
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$373.07
-0.3%
-$1.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.89
+1.0%
+$1.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$345.40
+0.6%
+$2.15
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

EVs Are Out of the Headlines and That's Exactly Why These 2 Stocks Are Buys

QuantumScape and ChargePoint could still be great EV plays.

By Leo Sun Apr 9, 2026 at 3:50PM EST

Key Points

  • QuantumScape could commercialize its solid-state batteries in the near future.
  • ChargePoint’s EV charging networks will continue to expand.

The electric vehicle (EV) market expanded rapidly from 2020 to 2023, but its growth cooled off over the past three years. Reduced government subsidies, saturation of the early adopter market, rising rates, and other macro headwinds caused that slowdown.

The EV market is still expanding, but many investors are still shunning EV stocks in this choppy market. However, that tepid interest in EVs might be creating some compelling buying opportunities in some of the sector's oft-overlooked stocks. Let's take a closer look at two of them: QuantumScape (QS 1.91%) and ChargePoint (CHPT +1.76%).

A person uses a smartphone while charging an electric car.

Image source: Getty Images.

QuantumScape

QuantumScape develops solid-state lithium-metal batteries for EVs. These batteries have better thermal stability, shorter charging times, and higher charging capacities than lithium-ion batteries, but they're more expensive and challenging to produce.

QuantumScape Stock Quote

NASDAQ: QS

QuantumScape
Today's Change
(-1.91%) $-0.12
Current Price
$6.18

QuantumScape expects to change that perception with its QSE-5 batteries, which it co-developed with Volkswagen over the past decade. It hasn't commercialized any of its batteries yet, but it plans to start licensing its technology to Volkswagen and other automakers over the next few years.

Wall Street expects QuantumScape's revenue to rise from less than $1 million in 2026 to $545 million in 2028 as it finally commercializes its first QSE-5 batteries. With a market cap of $3.9 billion, its stock still looks reasonably valued at seven times 2028 sales. It should also gradually narrow its net losses as it generates a higher mix of higher-margin licensing revenues.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint, the top builder of EV charging stations in North America and Europe, operated 385,000 charging ports at the end of fiscal 2026 (which ended this January). It also provides access to more than 1.37 million charging ports globally through its roaming partnerships.

ChargePoint Stock Quote

NYSE: CHPT

ChargePoint
Today's Change
(1.76%) $0.09
Current Price
$5.20

ChargePoint's total active users rose 8% to 1.48 million at the end of fiscal 2026. Unlike Tesla, which offers its Superchargers as extensions of its auto business, ChargePoint sells connected charging stations to commercial and residential customers that want to host their own chargers and set their own prices. ChargePoint also provides those hosts with its own network access, billing, and customer support services. As the EV market continues to expand, ChargePoint's footprint and user base should grow.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect ChargePoint's revenue to grow at 13% CAGR, from $411 million to $590 million, as it narrows its losses. With a market cap of $125 million, it looks dirt cheap at less than one times this year's sales.

Read Next

About the Author

Leo Sun
Leo Sun is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst who has worked with the company since 2013, covering technology, consumer goods, industrial, and financial sectors. He became a self-made millionaire by age 40 through long-term investing, crediting lessons from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch. Leo is a regular guest on CNBC Asia providing stock analysis on Chinese technology companies, including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba. He previously wrote for InvestorGuide and holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin.
TMFSunLion
X@TMFSunLion

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

QuantumScape Stock Quote
QuantumScape
NASDAQ: QS
$6.18
(-1.91%)-$0.12
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
NASDAQ: TSLA
$345.62
(+0.69%)+$2.37
ChargePoint Stock Quote
ChargePoint
NYSE: CHPT
$5.20
(+1.76%)+$0.09
Volkswagen Stock Quote
Volkswagen
OTC: VWAPY
$10.44
(-0.99%)-$0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services