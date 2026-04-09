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Houlihan Lokey: A Strong Contender in the Investment Banking Arena

Join us as we explore the strengths and potential of Houlihan Lokey stock. With a solid rating from our analysts, could this be the investment opportunity you've been waiting for?

By Motley Fool YouTube Apr 9, 2026 at 7:00PM EST

Explore the exciting world of Houlihan Lokey (HLI +1.56%) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!
*Stock prices used were the prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on April 9, 2026.

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Anand Chokkavelu has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Houlihan Lokey. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Houlihan Lokey Stock Quote
Houlihan Lokey
NYSE: HLI
$150.15
(+1.56%)+$2.31

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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