Explore the exciting world of Houlihan Lokey (HLI +1.56%) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!
*Stock prices used were the prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on April 9, 2026.
Houlihan Lokey: A Strong Contender in the Investment Banking Arena
Join us as we explore the strengths and potential of Houlihan Lokey stock. With a solid rating from our analysts, could this be the investment opportunity you've been waiting for?
By Motley Fool YouTube – Apr 9, 2026 at 7:00PM EST