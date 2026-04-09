The Market Is a Mess. These 3 Dividend Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

Volatility has a way of making investors forget what they're actually trying to do. The goal isn't to predict what the market does next month. It's about owning pieces of good businesses that pay you to wait, and ideally pay you more over time.

Consumer goods companies with good dividends have historically been the most reliable version of that idea. But within that category, there's a spectrum. Some are obvious, over-owned, and priced accordingly. Others are sitting at compelling valuations with above-average yields, and nobody is writing about them.

Here are three I'm looking at these days.

1. Artisan Partners Asset Management

Most people think of dividend stocks as utilities or consumer staples. But Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM +0.65%) runs a high-quality global investment management business with a payout structure that's legitimately unusual and unusually generous.

The firm has $188.5 billion in assets under management as of February 2026, split roughly evenly between its branded Artisan Funds and separate accounts serving institutional and high-net-worth clients. Strategies span growth, value, credit, emerging markets, real estate, and custom credit, making it a diversified active manager outside of the mega-asset managers.

Expand NYSE : APAM Artisan Partners Asset Management Today's Change ( 0.65 %) $ 0.24 Current Price $ 37.04 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.6B Day's Range $ 36.29 - $ 37.12 52wk Range $ 32.66 - $ 46.75 Volume 549K Avg Vol 723K Dividend Yield 5.96 %

What makes the dividend interesting is its structure. Artisan pays a base quarterly dividend plus a special annual dividend that varies based on earnings and distributable cash flow. Total dividends in 2024 came to $3.16 per share, and in February 2026, the company paid both a quarterly dividend and a special annual distribution.

At the current share price of just over $35, the trailing dividend yield is 11.4%. That yield isn't a red flag; it reflects a payout model built for a capital-light business that converts a high percentage of its revenue into distributable earnings.

Be wary -- the risk here is that the assets the company manages are market-sensitive, and a sustained equity bear market would compress fee revenue. But for an investor willing to accept some variability in the special dividend, Artisan offers a rare combination: an 11%-plus yield and a high-quality underlying business.

2. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Not every grocery chain is created equal. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC +0.76%) operates 168 stores in 21 states as of late 2025, selling only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products. That product standard is a constraint, but it's also a moat. Natural Grocers doesn't compete on price against Walmart. It competes on trust.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported net income up 14% to $11.3 million on net sales of $335.6 million. Two-year comparable-store sales growth of 10.6% outpaced the broader grocery retail industry. The company ended the quarter with no outstanding borrowings and $23.2 million in cash.

Expand NYSE : NGVC Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Today's Change ( 0.76 %) $ 0.20 Current Price $ 26.58 Key Data Points Market Cap $613M Day's Range $ 26.26 - $ 26.73 52wk Range $ 23.47 - $ 61.22 Volume 2.3K Avg Vol 178K Gross Margin 27.46 % Dividend Yield 2.03 %

From a tariff perspective, Natural Grocers has an angle that most retailers don't. Its strict domestic-sourcing preferences and organic procurement practices limit import exposure. When tariffs hit conventional grocery supply chains, a retailer with deep domestic organic supplier relationships is insulated in ways that are hard to replicate quickly.

The dividend is modest at around a 2.1% yield, but the company has zero long-term debt and strong free-cash-flow coverage. The stock has pulled back from its 52-week high, and the current price looks like a reasonable entry point for a business that benefits from the long secular trend toward organic and natural food.

3. J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF +1.93%) sells SuperPretzels in shopping malls, ICEE drinks at movie theaters, and churros at stadiums. That distribution footprint ties it closely to where people gather -- and right now, the stock is trading near a 52-week low.

In fiscal Q1 2026, revenue declined 5.2% year over year to $343.8 million, and the company missed consensus estimates. That's the headline that pushed the stock down. But the gross margin actually improved by 200 basis points to 27.9%, and the company has no long-term debt and ended the quarter with $67 million in cash.

More relevant to long-term investors: J&J Snack Foods launched Project Apollo, a structural cost-reduction initiative that delivered $3 million in savings in its first quarter of operation. Management also authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program at the time of earnings.

Expand NASDAQ : JJSF J&J Snack Foods Today's Change ( 1.93 %) $ 1.55 Current Price $ 81.78 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.6B Day's Range $ 79.14 - $ 82.44 52wk Range $ 73.75 - $ 142.69 Volume 9.5K Avg Vol 281K Gross Margin 29.55 % Dividend Yield 3.89 %

The quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share translates to an annualized dividend of $3.20 per share, yielding roughly 4.1%. That yield is the highest the stock has offered in several years. J&J Snack Foods has a history of consistent dividend payments and low debt.

I think the current weakness is cyclical, tied to soft foot traffic at entertainment and food-service venues. But stadiums still fill up, and people still want ICEE drinks at the movies. This dip looks like an opening for investors.