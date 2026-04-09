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Why Investors Stampeded Into Gemini Space Station Today

A report published in a top crypto news site said at least part of the company is being targeted for acquisition.

By Eric Volkman Apr 9, 2026 at 7:17PM EST

Key Points

  • Potential buyers are eyeing operations in Europe, apparently.
  • Gemini recently announced it was reducing its global footprint.

Most cryptocurrencies weren't drifting high into orbit on Thursday, but the journey was different for crypto exchange operator Gemini Space Station (GEMI +8.71%). On a media report of a possible takeover play (or plays), investors eagerly snapped up the company's shares to lift them to a daily gain of almost 9%.

Some of the parts

That morning, Bullish's crypto news and analysis site CoinDesk reported that would-be buyers were mulling acquisitions of certain parts of Gemini's business.

Bitcoins depicted as if real and material currency.

Image source: Getty Images.

Citing an unidentified "person with direct knowledge of the matter," CoinDesk wrote that these entities, which were unnamed, were focused on Gemini's recently closed operations on continental Europe and in the U.K. The primary impetus for some is to obtain the regulatory licenses granted to those units.

In February, Gemini announced it was reducing its worldwide workforce by 25%. This included shuttering its operations in the U.K., the European Union (EU), and Australia. The goal was to narrow the company's business to its native U.S. and Singapore.

According to the article's source, the acquirers are more interested in these "pieces" than in acquiring Gemini as a whole.

Gemini management has not yet officially commented on the story.

Gemini Space Station Stock Quote

NASDAQ: GEMI

Gemini Space Station
Today's Change
(8.71%) $0.39
Current Price
$4.87

Reduced footprint

There are plenty of offbeat companies in the cryptosphere, and Gemini has always been an outlier within that world.

It aims not only to be a brokerage but also a business offering a suite of related services such as custody and a payments system. Yet it's lately been figuring out ways to shrink, not grow, its operations, so those overseas units are unlikely to sell at premium prices. I would curb my enthusiasm on the CoinDesk report if I were a shareholder.

Read Next

About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Gemini Space Station Stock Quote
Gemini Space Station
NASDAQ: GEMI
$4.87
(+8.71%)+$0.39
Bullish Stock Quote
Bullish
NYSE: BLSH
$36.12
(-6.50%)-$2.51

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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