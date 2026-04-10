Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,824.66
+0.6%
+41.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,185.80
+0.6%
+275.88
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,822.42
+0.8%
+187.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$71,747.00
+1.1%
+$752.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$233.26
+5.4%
+$12.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$316.40
+0.5%
+$1.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$628.56
+2.6%
+$16.14
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$373.07
-0.3%
-$1.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.89
+1.0%
+$1.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$345.40
+0.6%
+$2.15
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

What Is 1 of the Best Industrial Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Cameco is one of the world's leading uranium miners and a great way to play the growth of that industry.

By James Hires Apr 10, 2026 at 12:15AM EST

Key Points

  • Cameco produced 15% of all the world's uranium in 2025.
  • Its revenue and EPS are surging on the back of uranium's price growth over the past year.
  • The company is a great long-term buy and hold with low debt and high profits.

The world is in the midst of a nuclear renaissance. Around the world, 75 reactors are under construction, with another 120 planned, according to the World Nuclear Association.

It will take years, decades even, to build all those reactors, and that makes nuclear energy a spectacular long-term opportunity.

One of the best ways to play it is Cameco (CCJ 0.31%). The Canadian mining company is the world's second-largest uranium miner by production.

A collection of blocks with the chemical symbol for uranium on them.

Image source: Getty Images.

In 2025, it produced 164 million pounds of uranium, or 15% of the world's total uranium production last year. The only larger uranium miner is Kazakhstan's state-run Kazatomprom.

Cameco is also engaged in refining and producing uranium fuel, as well as engineering nuclear reactors through its 49% joint venture ownership of Westinghouse.

Prior to the Hormuz crisis, uranium was the only energy resource that had increased in value over the previous 12 months. At present, it's up 33% over the past year and has held steady in the mid-$80s over the past month.

The growth in uranium prices has been very good for Cameco, as you might imagine.

Cameco Stock Quote

NYSE: CCJ

Cameco
Today's Change
(-0.31%) $-0.36
Current Price
$115.54

Going nuclear

For 2025, Cameco generated $3.48 billion, up 11% over 2024, and its earnings per share (EPS) grew 237% from $0.40 to $1.35.

The company also has a very healthy balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, and it has a net profit margin of 16.9%. That might not be impressive for a tech stock, but in the capital-intensive mining industry, it sure is.

If you're looking for a way to play the global nuclear renaissance over the next decade or longer, Cameco is one of the best set-it-and-forget-it plays out there.

Read Next

About the Author

James Hires
James Hires is a contributing analyst at The Motley Fool covering the technology, energy, and mining industries. He is also a contributing analyst at SeekingAlpha. Prior to The Motley Fool, James spend six years ghostwriting at The Oxford Club, a leading financial newsletter in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. He holds a bachelors in history from Towson University and enjoys covering companies with historical or cultural significance.
TMFJamesHires
X@moneyguyjim

Stocks Mentioned

Cameco Stock Quote
Cameco
NYSE: CCJ
$115.54
(-0.31%)-$0.36

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services