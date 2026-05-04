3 Absurdly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in May 2026

Looking for top growth stocks to buy this month? I have got some great options for you to consider. The stocks I'm going to cover aren't highly overpriced tech stocks. Instead, they can prove to be potential bargain buys right now, especially if you're hanging on for the long haul.

Three growth stocks that I think can be among the best value buys right now are Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.16%), PDD Holdings (PDD 1.93%), and Intuit (INTU +2.02%).

Novo Nordisk

Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk has been struggling mightily over the past 12 months, with its shares down an incredible 36% over that stretch. Rising competition and fears that it's falling behind rival Eli Lilly in the GLP-1 race have been weighing down its valuation heavily.

While Novo Nordisk is facing adversity these days and it recently underwent a change in CEO, its fundamentals remain strong. The business is profitable, its margins are high at 33%, and it has some incredibly strong assets in Ozempic and Wegovy. It also obtained approval for its weight loss pill late last year.

Expand NYSE : NVO Novo Nordisk Today's Change ( 1.16 %) $ 0.51 Current Price $ 44.39 Key Data Points Market Cap $150B Day's Range $ 43.84 - $ 44.58 52wk Range $ 35.12 - $ 81.44 Volume 297K Avg Vol 21M Gross Margin 80.90 % Dividend Yield 4.06 %

The company expects its revenue to decline this year, but that doesn't mean that it won't recover. With a strong portfolio of products and a huge GLP-1 market to tap into, I wouldn't count out the healthcare stock in the long run. And with it trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 13, which is based on analyst expectations, it may be too cheap a stock to pass up on right now.

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is the company behind the popular online marketplace, Temu, whose goods come mainly from Chinese sellers. Tariffs and trade uncertainty have weighed down this stock, which has fallen 12% over the past year. It's also down more than 30% from its 52-week high of $139.41.

Its revenue is still going in the right direction, however, with PDD reporting 12% revenue growth during the last three months of 2025. Temu remains a popular shopping app with consumers, and although economic and trade conditions may not be ideal between China and the U.S. these days, this can be an ideal long-term holding for patient investors, as it has the potential to recover from its headwinds, potentially setting the stock up for a big rally in the future.

Expand NASDAQ : PDD PDD Holdings Today's Change ( -1.93 %) $ -1.93 Current Price $ 97.79 Key Data Points Market Cap $139B Day's Range $ 97.18 - $ 99.77 52wk Range $ 95.24 - $ 139.41 Volume 20K Avg Vol 7M Gross Margin 56.28 %

There is some risk and uncertainty with PDD, but in return for that, you can buy the stock at a fairly low discount. It trades at a forward P/E of just eight, which gives you an excellent margin of safety in the event that the business continues to encounter challenges. While its growth isn't what it once was, I wouldn't count out PDD Holdings given the popularity of Temu.

Intuit

Shares of software company Intuit are down a staggering 36% over the past 12 months. Concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) crippling software stocks are likely why Intuit has been faring poorly this year.

But the business itself has generated good growth over the years, and in its latest quarterly results, which went up until the end of January, revenue was up 17%. Businesses and individuals rely on its accounting and tax software, and as powerful as AI may be, software also needs to be highly trusted when it comes to finances -- and that's where Intuit, with its strong QuickBooks and TurboTax brands, has a huge advantage.

Expand NASDAQ : INTU Intuit Today's Change ( 2.02 %) $ 8.04 Current Price $ 407.08 Key Data Points Market Cap $113B Day's Range $ 399.35 - $ 417.96 52wk Range $ 342.11 - $ 813.70 Volume 5 Avg Vol 3.9M Gross Margin 77.65 % Dividend Yield 1.14 %

The stock's sell-off looks overblown, and while it may be unnerving to see the stock crash as badly as Intuit has, that doesn't mean the underlying business is in serious trouble. With some terrific assets in its portfolio, I'm confident the company can and will continue to grow, leveraging AI to add value along the way.

Intuit's fall in value means the stock now trades at a forward P/E of just 15. There's excellent value here for growth investors, as Intuit's stock can and should recover; it's just a matter of how long it may take. But if you're patient, the gains could be significant from hanging onto the stock.