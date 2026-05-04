Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
7,200.75
-0.4%
-29.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.90
-1.1%
-557.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
25,067.80
-0.2%
-46.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$80,686.00
+2.8%
+$2,181.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$276.80
-1.2%
-$3.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$271.92
+1.4%
+$3.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$380.01
-0.8%
-$3.21
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$610.48
+0.3%
+$1.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$413.38
-0.3%
-$1.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$198.52
+0.0%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$392.45
+0.4%
+$1.63
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

3 Absurdly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in May 2026

These stocks have been struggling over the past year, but their growth days are far from over.

By David Jagielski, CPA May 4, 2026 at 5:22PM EST

Key Points

  • The stocks listed below all trade at incredibly low earnings multiples.
  • Their businesses may be facing challenges, but by no means have their growth opportunities run out.
  • The market looks to have overreacted, and buying these stocks today could result in significant gains later on.

Looking for top growth stocks to buy this month? I have got some great options for you to consider. The stocks I'm going to cover aren't highly overpriced tech stocks. Instead, they can prove to be potential bargain buys right now, especially if you're hanging on for the long haul.

Three growth stocks that I think can be among the best value buys right now are Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.16%), PDD Holdings (PDD 1.93%), and Intuit (INTU +2.02%).

People at a business meeting reviewing results.

Image source: Getty Images.

Novo Nordisk

Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk has been struggling mightily over the past 12 months, with its shares down an incredible 36% over that stretch. Rising competition and fears that it's falling behind rival Eli Lilly in the GLP-1 race have been weighing down its valuation heavily.

While Novo Nordisk is facing adversity these days and it recently underwent a change in CEO, its fundamentals remain strong. The business is profitable, its margins are high at 33%, and it has some incredibly strong assets in Ozempic and Wegovy. It also obtained approval for its weight loss pill late last year.

Novo Nordisk Stock Quote

NYSE: NVO

Novo Nordisk
Today's Change
(1.16%) $0.51
Current Price
$44.39

The company expects its revenue to decline this year, but that doesn't mean that it won't recover. With a strong portfolio of products and a huge GLP-1 market to tap into, I wouldn't count out the healthcare stock in the long run. And with it trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 13, which is based on analyst expectations, it may be too cheap a stock to pass up on right now.

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is the company behind the popular online marketplace, Temu, whose goods come mainly from Chinese sellers. Tariffs and trade uncertainty have weighed down this stock, which has fallen 12% over the past year. It's also down more than 30% from its 52-week high of $139.41.

Its revenue is still going in the right direction, however, with PDD reporting 12% revenue growth during the last three months of 2025. Temu remains a popular shopping app with consumers, and although economic and trade conditions may not be ideal between China and the U.S. these days, this can be an ideal long-term holding for patient investors, as it has the potential to recover from its headwinds, potentially setting the stock up for a big rally in the future.

PDD Holdings Stock Quote

NASDAQ: PDD

PDD Holdings
Today's Change
(-1.93%) $-1.93
Current Price
$97.79

There is some risk and uncertainty with PDD, but in return for that, you can buy the stock at a fairly low discount. It trades at a forward P/E of just eight, which gives you an excellent margin of safety in the event that the business continues to encounter challenges. While its growth isn't what it once was, I wouldn't count out PDD Holdings given the popularity of Temu.

Intuit

Shares of software company Intuit are down a staggering 36% over the past 12 months. Concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) crippling software stocks are likely why Intuit has been faring poorly this year.

But the business itself has generated good growth over the years, and in its latest quarterly results, which went up until the end of January, revenue was up 17%. Businesses and individuals rely on its accounting and tax software, and as powerful as AI may be, software also needs to be highly trusted when it comes to finances -- and that's where Intuit, with its strong QuickBooks and TurboTax brands, has a huge advantage.

Intuit Stock Quote

NASDAQ: INTU

Intuit
Today's Change
(2.02%) $8.04
Current Price
$407.08

The stock's sell-off looks overblown, and while it may be unnerving to see the stock crash as badly as Intuit has, that doesn't mean the underlying business is in serious trouble. With some terrific assets in its portfolio, I'm confident the company can and will continue to grow, leveraging AI to add value along the way.

Intuit's fall in value means the stock now trades at a forward P/E of just 15. There's excellent value here for growth investors, as Intuit's stock can and should recover; it's just a matter of how long it may take. But if you're patient, the gains could be significant from hanging onto the stock.

Read Next

About the Author

David Jagielski, CPA
David Jagielski, CPA, has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering healthcare, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks since 2017. David has more than 10 years of experience in finance roles across businesses of different sizes and sectors. He holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in Canada.
TMFdjagielski

David Jagielski, CPA has positions in Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Novo Nordisk Stock Quote
Novo Nordisk
NYSE: NVO
$44.39
(+1.16%)+$0.51
Intuit Stock Quote
Intuit
NASDAQ: INTU
$407.08
(+2.02%)+$8.04
Eli Lilly Stock Quote
Eli Lilly
NYSE: LLY
$967.93
(+0.48%)+$4.60
PDD Holdings Stock Quote
PDD Holdings
NASDAQ: PDD
$97.79
(-1.93%)-$1.93

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services