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3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in May 2026

These stocks offer high yields, attractive valuations, significant upside, and can be terrific investments to buy right now.

By David Jagielski, CPA May 4, 2026 at 4:26PM EST

Key Points

  • The stocks pay between 3.4% and 5.9% in dividends.
  • They trade at low earnings multiples.
  • They have all demonstrated strong financial strength over the years, enabling them to raise their payouts.

Dividend stocks can be a crucial part of any well-balanced portfolio. In addition to the dividend income they generate, they can also make for fairly stable long-term investments, and they can reduce your overall risk. For a company to generate consistent dividend income, there needs to be confidence in its ability to continually grow and perform well.

This month, three of the best dividend stocks that I think investors can add to their portfolios without much worry are AbbVie (ABBV +0.76%), Verizon Communications (VZ 1.12%), and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +1.32%). Here's why they can be excellent stocks to load up on right now.

A person holding many bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

AbbVie

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie has been an excellent dividend growth stock for years. What's great about the business is that it has managed to balance growing its business while also growing its dividend. With dividend stocks, you often have to give up growth opportunities in exchange for dividends, but that's not the case with AbbVie.

Back in 2020, it completed a massive $63 billion acquisition of Allergan, enabling it to expand its growth prospects and add Botox to its portfolio in the process. The healthcare company needed a way to grow after its top-selling drug Humira lost patent protection, and AbbVie has been successful in doing so. The company has a robust portfolio of drugs today, and in its most recent period, which covered the first three months of 2026, its revenue rose by more than 12%.

AbbVie Stock Quote

NYSE: ABBV

AbbVie
Today's Change
(0.76%) $1.56
Current Price
$208.16

AbbVie pays a dividend that yields around 3.4%, which is more than three times the S&P 500 average of 1.1%. Over the past five years, it has also raised its dividend by 33%. The healthcare stock is down 9% this year, but it trades at an incredibly cheap valuation, with its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple (which is based on analyst expectations) at just 14. For long-term dividend investors, the stock could be a steal of a deal right now.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications offers an even higher yield at 5.9%. Even though the stock is up around 17% this year, it has taken a beating in recent years, and so it's still a fairly cheap buy. Its forward P/E multiple is just under 10.

It also possesses some exciting growth prospects as the company acquired Frontier earlier this year, which will expand its fiber access and open up more growth opportunities. The company believes that it "will be uniquely positioned to offer our customers the best combined mobility and fiber experience for mobile, home internet, and other essential services across a significantly expanded footprint."

Verizon Communications Stock Quote

NYSE: VZ

Verizon Communications
Today's Change
(-1.12%) $-0.54
Current Price
$47.57

Verizon has generally been a slow-growing business over the years, but with the Frontier acquisition, there's plenty of reason to be excited about the company's future growth prospects. Its business is stable, and it makes for a good, reliable dividend stock to own, but adding Frontier into the mix makes it arguably an even better buy, particularly for investors craving more growth. Verizon has also increased its payout by 13% over the past five years.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is a top oil and gas stock that can provide you with a way to collect dividend income while also potentially hedging against inflation and economic uncertainty. This year, the stock has risen an incredible 40% due to higher oil prices.

While a sharp rise in stock price will adversely impact the yield, Canadian Natural Resources stock still pays 3.8%. And with it being in a strong position to benefit from rising oil prices, its forward P/E remains modest as well, at less than 14. While oil prices may eventually come down, the uncertainty in the Middle East isn't going away just yet. There's the possibility that oil prices may even rise higher if the war in Iran doesn't end soon.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Quote

NYSE: CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources
Today's Change
(1.32%) $0.62
Current Price
$47.58

But regardless of what happens, this can make for a top dividend stock to buy right now, as Canadian Natural Resources is a leading crude oil and natural gas producer, which has done well even when oil prices have been low. It's been paying a dividend even amid challenging times. This year marks the 26th consecutive year that it has raised its payout, and it has averaged a compounded annual growth rate of around 20% during that stretch.

Read Next

About the Author

David Jagielski, CPA
David Jagielski, CPA, has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering healthcare, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks since 2017. David has more than 10 years of experience in finance roles across businesses of different sizes and sectors. He holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in Canada.
TMFdjagielski

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

AbbVie Stock Quote
AbbVie
NYSE: ABBV
$208.16
(+0.76%)+$1.56
Verizon Communications Stock Quote
Verizon Communications
NYSE: VZ
$47.56
(-1.15%)-$0.56
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Quote
Canadian Natural Resources
NYSE: CNQ
$47.58
(+1.32%)+$0.62

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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