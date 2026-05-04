3 AI Stocks to Buy to Shelter Your Wealth From Conflict in the Middle East

The conflict in the Middle East has added a considerable amount of uncertainty for investors.

The semiconductor manufacturing process depends on helium coming from the Middle East, which could cool investors on such stocks. Investors may also want to avoid companies dependent on supply chains and the increasingly pricey fuel needed to run those.

Fortunately, many of the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are companies based in the U.S., far away from the conflict. Moreover, the ones tied heavily to the software industry have little need for raw materials from the Middle East or supply chains, which could make them safe havens now and after the conflict ends.

Three stocks particularly stand out in this regard.

1. Meta Platforms

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META +0.28%) has historically depended on digital advertising as its primary source of revenue. That segment continues to grow at a rapid rate, and since everything occurs online, the conflict in the Middle East does not affect it significantly.

More recently, it plans to leverage its massive amounts of personal data and technical prowess to become a leader in AI. To that end, it has invested heavily in building data centers, making it dependent on the world's most advanced semiconductors.

Fortunately, this pivot is more of a long-term goal, giving it time to play out. Additionally, while it needs huge quantities of electricity, it can source that energy primarily from the U.S. and surrounding countries.

Expand NASDAQ : META Meta Platforms Today's Change ( 0.28 %) $ 1.74 Current Price $ 610.48 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.5T Day's Range $ 602.80 - $ 614.00 52wk Range $ 520.26 - $ 796.25 Volume 560 Avg Vol 15M Gross Margin 81.94 % Dividend Yield 0.34 %

In the first quarter of 2026, Meta reported $56 billion in revenue, rising 33% from year-ago levels. This was well above the 22% increase in 2025 and came almost exclusively from its advertising business.

Also, thanks to slower cost and expense growth and a $5 billion income tax benefit, the $27 billion in net income was far above the nearly $17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Finally, its 22 P/E ratio prices the stock attractively. That should help make Meta stock a go-to when looking for shelter from Middle East turmoil.

2. Alphabet

Like Meta, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL 0.59%) (GOOG 0.84%) is primarily a software platform. It continues to earn most of its revenue from digital ads. In recent years, it has become the third-largest cloud provider. Waymo has also made it more of an autonomous driving company, though that has yet to become a significant source of revenue.

As a pioneer in AI, it may have an increased dependence on data centers. Fortunately, like Meta, it can source its energy outside of the Middle East as well, and since this is a long-term goal, it can work around any direct or indirect dependence on the Middle East to meet supply needs.

In Q1, revenue rose 22% year over year to $110 billion. That was well above the 15% increase in 2025 and included a 63% surge in Google Cloud revenue.

Also, its $63 billion in Q1 net income far exceeded the $35 billion profit in the year-ago quarter. Still, income from unrealized gains spiked on nonmarketable equity securities from just over $11 billion to almost $38 billion, driving most of that increase.

Expand NASDAQ : GOOGL Alphabet Today's Change ( -0.59 %) $ -2.29 Current Price $ 383.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.6T Day's Range $ 379.80 - $ 387.34 52wk Range $ 147.84 - $ 387.38 Volume 1.7K Avg Vol 32M Gross Margin 60.43 % Dividend Yield 0.22 %

Nonetheless, even if that noncore income reverses, the stock remains attractive at a 30 P/E ratio, particularly if more investors buy this stock for safety.

3. Netflix

The lack of dependence on specific geographies also works in Netflix's (NFLX 1.10%) favor. The streaming giant depends on large tech companies such as Amazon to provide the infrastructure to stream its films. Also, ad revenue is on track to double this year, which insulates its revenue stream from outside conflicts.

With that, Netflix continues to grow at a brisk pace. In Q1, revenue rose by 16% to just over $12 billion and grew at the same percentage growth rate as in 2025. Also, its Q1 net income surged to $5.3 billion compared to $2.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. Still, it also experienced a one-time, $2.8 billion bump in other income amid the termination of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. That occurred even as the income tax expense nearly quadrupled over the course of the year to almost $1.3 billion.

Expand NASDAQ : NFLX Netflix Today's Change ( -1.10 %) $ -1.01 Current Price $ 91.05 Key Data Points Market Cap $383B Day's Range $ 90.92 - $ 92.31 52wk Range $ 75.01 - $ 134.12 Volume 551 Avg Vol 46M Gross Margin 49.44 %

Despite improvements, Netflix's stock has fallen over the last year, as its aforementioned failed attempt to buy the TV and film assets of Warner Bros. Discovery appeared to take a toll. Also, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings is leaving the company in June, which adds to the uncertainty.

Nonetheless, its 30 P/E ratio closely approximates the S&P 500 average, and if it can maintain growth in this uncertain geopolitical environment, it can remain an attractive stock regardless of what happens in the Middle East.