Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
7,200.75
-0.4%
-29.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.90
-1.1%
-557.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
25,067.80
-0.2%
-46.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$80,726.00
+2.4%
+$1,902.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$276.80
-1.2%
-$3.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$271.92
+1.4%
+$3.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$380.01
-0.8%
-$3.21
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$610.48
+0.3%
+$1.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$413.38
-0.3%
-$1.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$198.52
+0.0%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$392.45
+0.4%
+$1.63
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Azure's Growth Rate Bounces Back in Q3. Is Microsoft's Stock Due for a Rally?

Microsoft's earnings numbers looked solid, as it beat on Azure and its top and bottom lines.

By David Jagielski, CPA May 4, 2026 at 2:30PM EST

Key Points

  • Microsoft's growth was better than expected last quarter, particularly in Azure.
  • The company forecasts its Azure business will continue to grow between 39% and 40%.
  • The stock has been rallying recently, but its overall performance since the start of the year remains disappointing.

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT 0.26%) have been doing poorly this year as investors have become concerned about both its high valuation and a slowing growth rate in its cloud business, Azure. With all eyes on heightened artificial intelligence (AI) expenditure, expectations may be high that Azure should be flourishing. And with that not proving to be the case when the company posted its earnings numbers back in January, the stock proceeded to crash.

Microsoft recently released its latest quarterly numbers, which told a different story and showed Azure's growth rate coming in better than what analysts expected. Could this be the catalyst the stock needs to go on a prolonged rally?

People at a company meeting reviewing charts.

Image source: Getty Images.

Azure's growth gets back to 40%

Last week, Microsoft reported its latest earnings numbers, covering the first three months of 2026, which came in a bit better than expected, particularly when it comes to Azure. That segment, which also includes other cloud services, rose by 40% for the quarter, which is better than the roughly 39% that analysts were expecting. Last quarter, the growth rate was 39%, and concerns of a slowdown in that area of its operations were a big reason investors were concerned about the tech stock.

Going forward, the company expects its growth rate in Azure to range between 39% and 40%, which is also better than the 37% that analysts expect. Overall, there were plenty of encouraging numbers from the recent quarter to suggest that the company was doing well in not only Azure but its overall operations, as Microsoft reported a beat on not just Azure but its top and bottom lines as well.

Microsoft Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MSFT

Microsoft
Today's Change
(-0.26%) $-1.06
Current Price
$413.38

Is Microsoft's stock likely heading higher this year?

Microsoft's stock hasn't been surging due to its recent earnings numbers, but it has been rallying in recent weeks, with investors starting to recognize the value the stock possesses. In the past month, it's up 12%, but it remains down 14% since the start of the year. At 25 times trailing earnings, its price-to-earnings multiple is in line with the S&P 500 average. For a top tech stock with significant exposure to AI, it may still be a good buy at its current valuation.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock rally from here on out, as Microsoft is one of the safer tech stocks to own, with terrific opportunities in AI. As a long-term investment, it's an excellent stock to simply put in your portfolio and hang on to for years.

Read Next

About the Author

David Jagielski, CPA
David Jagielski, CPA, has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering healthcare, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks since 2017. David has more than 10 years of experience in finance roles across businesses of different sizes and sectors. He holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in Canada.
TMFdjagielski

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
NASDAQ: MSFT
$413.38
(-0.26%)-$1.06

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services