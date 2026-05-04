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Here's Why GXO Logistics Shares Slumped (Hint: It's Amazon Related)

Amazon's new business poses a threat to this company's growth outlook.

By Lee Samaha May 4, 2026 at 1:31PM EST

Key Points

  • Amazon is moving into the logistics market in a big way, including large enterprise customers.
  • GXO's more complex contract logistics offerings are unlikely to be impacted.

The launch of Amazon.com's (AMZN +1.36%) Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS) has sent shockwaves through the transportation sector, including companies like UPS and GXO Logistics (GXO 17.70%), with the latter's shares declining by almost 13% by 1:30 p.m today.

What happened to GXO Logistics

Amazon's announcement of ASCS reads across as a direct threat to GXO Logistics. In a nutshell, Amazon is offering its existing logistics network to external customers. This includes its "freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping capabilities to businesses of all types and sizes."

GXO Logistics Stock Quote

NYSE: GXO

GXO Logistics
Today's Change
(-17.70%) $-9.95
Current Price
$46.27

The operative phrase here is "all types and sizes." If UPS is particularly threatened by ASCS encroaching on the small- and medium-sized business market, then GXO Logistics is threatened by ASCS entering the large-enterprise market. Indeed, the press release stated that large enterprises such as 3M, Procter & Gamble, and American Eagle were already using Amazon's freight and shipping services.

These types of enterprise customers are exactly those that GXO courts with multi-year contract logistics contracts, as they (customers) look to outsource logistics capability.

Where next for GXO Logistics

While Amazon's ASCS will threaten aspects of GXO's business, it's unlikely to impact the more complex workflows that it carries out for customers. In addition, there's still a long-term growth opportunity, as many companies haven't yet outsourced logistics. It's possible that Amazon's move draws attention to the possibilities of outsourcing and might even benefit GXO.

Logistics.

Image source: Getty Images.

By coincidence, GXO reports its first-quarter earnings after the closing bell tomorrow and will hold an earnings call on Wednesday morning. The call will likely be full of questions from Wall Street analysts about the matter. Something to look out for.

Read Next

About the Author

Lee Samaha
Lee Samaha is a contributing Stock Market Analyst at The Motley Fool covering industrials, electricals, energy, materials, transportation, and infrastructure stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Lee was a Civil Engineer and Investment Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Civil and Structural Engineering from Southampton University and a Certificate in Investment Management from Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. Lee first cut his investing teeth on The Motley Fool bulletin boards (commonly referred to as the “Fool Boards,”) and he’s infinitely grateful to all of the investors he learned from in this powerful investing community.
TMFSaintGermain
X@LeeSamaha

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 3M, Amazon, and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool recommends American Eagle Outfitters and GXO Logistics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

GXO Logistics Stock Quote
GXO Logistics
NYSE: GXO
$46.27
(-17.70%)-$9.95
Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
NASDAQ: AMZN
$271.92
(+1.36%)+$3.66
United Parcel Service Stock Quote
United Parcel Service
NYSE: UPS
$96.31
(-10.47%)-$11.26
Procter & Gamble Stock Quote
Procter & Gamble
NYSE: PG
$143.42
(-2.61%)-$3.84
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Quote
American Eagle Outfitters
NYSE: AEO
$16.40
(-3.19%)-$0.54
3M Stock Quote
3M
NYSE: MMM
$141.56
(-0.66%)-$0.94

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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