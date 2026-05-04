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The Cheap Way to Own the Entire U.S. Stock Market Right Now

You don't have to overthink investing. Keep it simple.

By Stefon Walters May 4, 2026 at 5:41AM EST

Key Points

  • The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) contains over 3,500 companies of all sizes and in all industries.
  • VTI's 0.03% expense ratio is one of the lowest that you'll find on the stock market.
  • VTI has outperformed the S&P 500 since its May 2001 inception.

Many people think investing in stocks is about hitting the jackpot on "the next big thing" and receiving generational gains. Of course, that would be nice, but sound investing can be much more predictable and straightforward. Instead of chasing individual winners, you can invest in the U.S. stock market as a whole and benefit from the long-term growth of the U.S. economy.

And the cherry on top is that it can be done through a single ETF like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI 0.37%). It's a one-stop shop that can be a "set-it-and-forget-it" investment for the long haul.

Person using a pen to trace a digital stock chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

One ETF covering a lot of ground at once

Many people are familiar with the S&P 500 -- which tracks the largest 500 U.S. companies on the market -- but VTI is much broader. It contains 3,507 companies, from mega-cap tech stocks to mid-cap stocks firmly in their growth phases to small-cap stocks that are picking up momentum.

Although VTI covers the entire U.S. stock market, it's market-cap weighted, so larger companies still make up a considerable share. Eight of the top 10 holdings are "Magnificent Seven" stocks (including both Alphabet classes), so the tech sector is represented heavily:

  • Technology: 36.3% of VTI
  • Consumer Discretionary: 13.6%
  • Industrials: 12.6%
  • Financials: 10.7%
  • Health Care: 9.7%
  • Energy: 4.3%
  • Consumer Staples: 3.7%
  • Utilities: 2.8%
  • Real Estate: 2.4%
  • Telecommunications: 2.1%
  • Basic Materials: 1.8%

It's not the most diversified ETF from a sector standpoint, but it's as broad an ETF as you're going to find on the market.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Quote

NYSEMKT: VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Today's Change
(-0.37%) $-1.31
Current Price
$353.98

VTI ensures you keep more of your gains for yourself

VTI has historically performed in line with the S&P 500. Since the ETF hit the market in May 2001, it has averaged 7.6% annual returns and 9.5% annual total returns. The S&P 500's annual averages in that time are 7.3% and 9.3%, respectively.

If we assume VTI continues to offer those average annual returns (emphasis on "assume" because we can't predict how any stock or ETF will perform), here is how much different monthly investments would grow to over 20 years:

Monthly InvestmentValue After 20 Years
$100$64,727
$250$161,818
$500$323,635
$1,000$647,271
$1,500$970,906

Calculations by author.

These returns take into account VTI's 0.03% expense ratio, one of the market's lowest. If the fee stays the same, then investing $100 a month over the next 20 years could cost you as little as $219 in fees. Fees are often overlooked, but they matter over time. VTI checks two key boxes as an investment: it offers instant diversification and it's cheap.

Read Next

About the Author

Stefon Walters
Stefon Walters is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering publicly traded companies across technology, consumer goods, and financials, as well as retirement planning. Stefon is a published author and has more than a decade of experience teaching financial literacy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
TMFStefonW

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
NYSEMKT: VTI
$353.98
(-0.37%)-$1.31

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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