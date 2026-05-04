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The "Magnificent Seven" Have a Combined Market Cap of Just Under $23 Trillion. Is Now the Time to Diversify Outside of Tech?

The market has been bullish on tech stocks recently, and buying into the rally could add significant risk to your portfolio.

By David Jagielski, CPA May 4, 2026 at 3:30PM EST

Key Points

  • The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been rallying lately, and that has pushed tech stocks up as a whole.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF currently averages a price-to-earnings multiple of nearly 37, which is far higher than the S&P 500 average.
  • Investing in funds like the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF or the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF can help diversify your portfolio and reduce risk.

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been rising in value in recent weeks, as excitement has returned to tech and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in particular. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS +0.15%) is up over 15% in just the past month. Today, the combined value of the Magnificent Seven stocks is nearly $23 trillion, with Nvidia and its $4.8 trillion valuation leading the way. That's more than one-third of the S&P 500's total market cap.

While it may be tempting to jump on the bandwagon and profit from potential gains due to AI, there's also the risk of another steep correction in tech being around the corner. Is it still a good idea to invest in tech stocks, or should you consider diversifying to minimize your overall exposure?

Person with multiple question marks.

Image source: Getty Images.

Tech stocks are expensive right now

When the Magnificent Seven stocks are hot buys, that generally brings up the entire tech sector along for the ride. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF gives investors exposure to the tech stocks within the S&P 500, and it's averaging a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just under 37 right now. By comparison, the overall S&P 500 average P/E multiple is only 26.

It's important, however, to note that not all tech stocks are equally overvalued. Some are at much more astronomical levels than others. The obvious examples are Tesla and Palantir Technologies, which trade at P/E multiples of 360 and 235, respectively.

There are decently valued tech stocks within even the Magnificent Seven, but by and large, tech stocks are generally expensive right now.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Quote

NYSEMKT: MAGS

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
Today's Change
(0.15%) $0.10
Current Price
$66.97

You can easily diversify your portfolio, and still have a strong position in tech

Even if you love the Magnificent Seven and tech stocks in general, you may want to consider reducing some risk right now. The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is one attractive option, as it invests in small public companies with above-average earnings prospects, which may offer more long-term upside, given the fund's average P/E of 26.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF can give you a mix of top dividend stocks, positioning you for growth and a ton of dividend income over the long run, which can help reduce your portfolio's risk significantly. Its average P/E multiple is just 18.

Depending on your level of risk tolerance, you may still want to hold a large position in tech, but with valuations being as high as they are these days, it may be a good idea to reduce some exposure to the sector, given how volatile it can be.

Read Next

About the Author

David Jagielski, CPA
David Jagielski, CPA, has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering healthcare, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks since 2017. David has more than 10 years of experience in finance roles across businesses of different sizes and sectors. He holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in Canada.
TMFdjagielski

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Quote
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
NYSEMKT: MAGS
$66.97
(+0.15%)+$0.10
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
NASDAQ: TSLA
$392.45
(+0.42%)+$1.63
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NASDAQ: NVDA
$198.52
(+0.04%)+$0.07
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Quote
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF
NYSEMKT: SCHD
$31.52
(-1.07%)-$0.34
Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF Stock Quote
Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF
NYSEMKT: XLK
$162.05
(+0.11%)+$0.18
iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Quote
iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
NYSEMKT: IWO
$361.52
(-0.26%)-$0.94
Palantir Technologies Stock Quote
Palantir Technologies
NASDAQ: PLTR
$145.90
(+1.27%)+$1.83

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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