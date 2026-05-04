The Most Surprising Thing About Eli Lilly's Impressive Revenue Growth: Just How Much More Potential There Is

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (LLY +0.44%) reported its latest earnings numbers last month, which were impressive due to the fantastic results from its GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. They've been generating billions for the business, effectively turning it back into a growth machine again.

But what's even more impressive than just how much revenue these drugs have generated in recent quarters is how much more potential growth there is for Eli Lilly. As well as the business is doing right now, investors shouldn't assume that its growth prospects will diminish anytime soon.

Why Eli Lilly still has plenty of growth opportunities to tap into

For the first quarter of 2026, Eli Lilly's revenue rose by an impressive rate of 56%, as its top line reached $19.8 billion. The big catalysts were, of course, soaring GLP-1 sales, with Mounjaro and Zepbound now being its big moneymakers; together, they combined for $12.8 billion in revenue during the period.

But in looking deeper at the results, what stood out to me was just how little revenue that Zepbound generates from international markets. Zepbound is the newer GLP-1 treatment, approved for weight loss, while Mounjaro is approved for diabetes. Mounjaro has a decent mix of international and U.S. sales, but for Zepbound, nearly all of its revenue this past quarter was from the U.S. market; only $26 million of the nearly $4.2 billion it generated was from international markets.

Growing Zepbound internationally is just one opportunity, however. Its weight loss pill, Foundayo, was approved just a month ago. Meanwhile, the company is also developing other treatments, including eloralintide, an amylin-based therapy which has helped people lose up to 20% of their weight and which may have fewer gastrointestinal side effects -- one of the largest drawbacks of taking currently approved GLP-1 medications.

As you can see, there are still a ton of growth opportunities out there for Eli Lilly.

Expand NYSE : LLY Eli Lilly Today's Change ( 0.44 %) $ 4.27 Current Price $ 967.60 Key Data Points Market Cap $915B Day's Range $ 951.56 - $ 974.22 52wk Range $ 623.78 - $ 1133.95 Volume 34 Avg Vol 3.2M Gross Margin 82.83 % Dividend Yield 0.64 %

Eli Lilly is a top stock to own for the long haul

Shares of Eli Lilly are down 10% this year, and its valuation may appear a bit high, with the stock trading at around 34 times its trailing earnings. But with a dominant position in the GLP-1 race and plenty more opportunities out there, I think a premium is more than justifiable when it comes to this top healthcare stock.

If you're looking for a top stock to own for the long term, it's hard to go wrong with Eli Lilly. While it may struggle in the near term due to its high valuation, over time, it's likely to soar far higher.